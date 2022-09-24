Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Inside Marilyn Monroe’s Homes, From Her Sherman Oaks Studio to Her New York Lake House
Marilyn Monroe famously died in her Brentwood home, but what about the houses she lived in? Here are some of them.
Rita Hayworth Had to Change More Than Just Her Name When She Began in Hollywood
Rita Hayworth is one of the most notable Hollywood stars of her time, but she had to change a few things about herself to achieve her high status.
Irene Papas Dies: ‘Zorba The Greek’, ‘Guns Of Navarone’ & ‘Z’ Actress Was 93
Irene Papas, the Greek actress who starred in such films as The Guns of Navarone, Z, Zorba the Greek and dozens of other films, playing opposite many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, died Wednesday in her hometown of Chilimodion. She was 93. No cause of death was given, but Papas was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the mid-2010s. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Minister Lina G. Mendoni said in a statement. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022:...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jean Harlow: The Tragic Death and Life of Hollywood's Initial "Blond Sensation"
She was Marilyn Monroe before Marilyn Monroe was Marilyn Monroe. It was for her that the term, "Blond Bombshell" was created, long before the blond ambition of Madonna of the 1980s through 1990s.
Elvis Presley: The Real Reason He Never Performed for Queen Elizabeth
Elvis Presley was invited to perform for Queen Elizabeth in 1962. However, the invite was turned down and the two never had the chance to meet.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sacheen Littlefeather says John Wayne is responsible for the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history
Sacheen Littlefeather has spoken out about the response to her speech at the 1973 Oscars, a month after receiving an official apology from the Academy board.At the ceremony, held nearly 50 years ago, Littlefeather spoke in Marlon Brando’s place after he was named the winner of the Best Actor award for his work in The Godfather.However, the then-26-year-old actor and activist rejected the award on Brando’s behalf, and instead gave a speech that condemned Hollywood’s poor depiction of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place...
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith ‘Died Knowing That They Were Beloved’ and ‘Finally Embraced’ Their Impact
Before Mike Nesmith's death, he "finally embraced" what The Monkees meant to so many people and "died knowing that they were beloved," according to his manager.
Dolly Parton Warned Miley Cyrus to Be ‘Careful’ and ‘Cautious’ With Liam Hemsworth
Dolly Parton once revealed stellar wisdom for her honorary goddaughter Miley Cyrus regarding her engagement to now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
Did Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore Ever Date in Real Life?
In the '60s, Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke played a happily married couple in his eponymous sitcom. But did they ever get together in real life?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Harrison ‘Never Quite Recovered’ From the Disappointment of an Unsuccessful Madonna Film
George Harrison's film production company was behind the unsuccessful 'Shanghai Surprise.' He took the critical and financial disappointment to heart.
Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Jeffrey Dahmer Died in Prison in 1994; Here’s What Happened
Find out how American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison in 1994.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
How Much Older Is Jennifer Garner Than Her Boyfriend John Miller?
Find out what the age gap is between '13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer Garner and her beau John C. Miller.
wmagazine.com
Jennifer Lawrence Named Her Baby After a Legendary Artist
Jennifer Lawrence has always done press on her own terms. Case in point: She waited seven months to share any details about her baby with the art gallerist Cooke Maroney. Now, on the occasion of Vogue’s October issue, we at long last know her son’s name—and to those who run in Maroney’s circle, his namesake is unmistakable. In a nod to the legendary postwar artist Cy Twombly (who is among Maroney’s favorites), the couple decided to name their child Cy.
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0