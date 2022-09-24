Read full article on original website
Wine Pairing Competition Series ‘Sparklers’ Renewed for Season 2 at Somm TV with Joel McHale as Guest Judge (EXCLUSIVE)
Somm TV, a streaming service dedicated to food, wine and travel content, has greenlit a second season of competition series “Sparklers.” Joel McHale has joined the series as a celebrity guest judge. “Sparklers,” which received a James Beard Award nomination for its first season, follows contestants as they...
Dangerous Liaisons Trailer: Love Is a Battlefield in Starz's Steamy Prequel
The cruel love games between Dangerous Liaisons‘ Valmont and Merteuil started way earlier than we thought, if a trailer for Starz’s new version is any indication. A prequel to the classic French novel that inspired the 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich — and also inspired the 1999 teen adaptation Cruel Intentions — this Liaisons goes back to show us how Valmont and Merteuil met as young lovers in Paris. In the trailer, Merteuil (Ratched‘s Alice Englert) is eager to run away with Valmont (Nicholas Denton), who suggests they get married — but he’s also still carnally involved...
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC
The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. 'Better Call Saul' Series Finale Viewership More Than Quadruples From Season 6 Premiere on AMC+. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson...
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
Lionsgate Says It’s Leaning Toward Spinning Off Studio, Not Starz
Lionsgate is now looking at spinning off its studio business — rather than kicking out the Starz premium network and streaming business. The company, in an SEC filing Wednesday, said that “Despite the volatile market environment” Lionsgate remains “on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses.” However, Lionsgate is increasingly focused on divesting the studio side of the house.
Explosive ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3 Cold Open Shows a Shrieking Jen Shah and Vicious Rifts Among Former Best Friends (EXCLUSIVE)
The cold open of the Sept. 28 Season 3 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” featured at the bottom of this post harks back to a more innocent time for the Bravo cast members — before it then reveals how their lives and friendships have exploded during the show’s run.
Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Is ‘Totally Separate’ from ‘Logan,’ Ryan Reynolds Confirms: ‘Logan Died’ and We’re ‘Not Touching That’
Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” has ignited a ton of questions from Marvel fans, chief among them: How is Wolverine alive after being killed off in “Logan”? While Ryan Reynolds and Jackman are not about to reveal the answer, they did share a video on social media confirming that whatever happens in “Deadpool 3” will not negate the events of “Logan.”
NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ cast members talk about turbulent new seasons
(NBC) — New seasons of NBC’s “Chicago” dramas launched last week with plenty of developments. The show’s cast members had a lot to say about the changes for their characters, in a look ahead to Wednesday’s episodes. Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) escaped his apartment building fire in the “Chicago Med” premiere with his life, […]
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Network nightly newscasts morph, adapt for the streaming age
NEW YORK (AP) — For more than half a century, ABC, CBS and NBC have aired evening newscasts each weeknight on television. This fall, the competition has spread to another medium. The launch of John Dickerson's “CBS News Prime Time” in September means that all three news divisions have...
Epix to Rebrand as MGM+ in January, Orders New Series Including Chris Brancato’s ‘Hotel Cocaine’
Epix is heading into 2023 with a new — yet very familiar — identity. Starting Jan. 15, 2023, the MGM-owned pay cable network and streaming outlet will take its parent company’s name and be known as MGM+. The rebrand comes following Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in March.
Neil Young Registers a Quiet Protest Against Beck’s ‘Old Man’ NFL Commercial
Neil Young may have effectively signed over some of the rights to use his music in advertising when he sold 50% of his publishing to Hipgnosis Songs in 2021. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t reserved the right to weigh in — subtly — when his music is licensed for commercials going forward.
