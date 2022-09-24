ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Dangerous Liaisons Trailer: Love Is a Battlefield in Starz's Steamy Prequel

The cruel love games between Dangerous Liaisons‘ Valmont and Merteuil started way earlier than we thought, if a trailer for Starz’s new version is any indication. A prequel to the classic French novel that inspired the 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich — and also inspired the 1999 teen adaptation Cruel Intentions — this Liaisons goes back to show us how Valmont and Merteuil met as young lovers in Paris. In the trailer, Merteuil (Ratched‘s Alice Englert) is eager to run away with Valmont (Nicholas Denton), who suggests they get married — but he’s also still carnally involved...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. 'Better Call Saul' Series Finale Viewership More Than Quadruples From Season 6 Premiere on AMC+. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Alia Bhatt
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Jason Momoa
SFGate

Lionsgate Says It’s Leaning Toward Spinning Off Studio, Not Starz

Lionsgate is now looking at spinning off its studio business — rather than kicking out the Starz premium network and streaming business. The company, in an SEC filing Wednesday, said that “Despite the volatile market environment” Lionsgate remains “on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses.” However, Lionsgate is increasingly focused on divesting the studio side of the house.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Is ‘Totally Separate’ from ‘Logan,’ Ryan Reynolds Confirms: ‘Logan Died’ and We’re ‘Not Touching That’

Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” has ignited a ton of questions from Marvel fans, chief among them: How is Wolverine alive after being killed off in “Logan”? While Ryan Reynolds and Jackman are not about to reveal the answer, they did share a video on social media confirming that whatever happens in “Deadpool 3” will not negate the events of “Logan.”
MOVIES
WTWO/WAWV

NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ cast members talk about turbulent new seasons

(NBC) — New seasons of NBC’s “Chicago” dramas launched last week with plenty of developments. The show’s cast members had a lot to say about the changes for their characters, in a look ahead to Wednesday’s episodes. Dr. Will Halstead (‎Nick Gehlfuss) escaped his apartment building fire in the “Chicago Med” premiere with his life, […]
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Stunts
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Network nightly newscasts morph, adapt for the streaming age

NEW YORK (AP) — For more than half a century, ABC, CBS and NBC have aired evening newscasts each weeknight on television. This fall, the competition has spread to another medium. The launch of John Dickerson's “CBS News Prime Time” in September means that all three news divisions have...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy