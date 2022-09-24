Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
School district committee members threaten to quit Eight Town Planning Board
Berkshire County — Members of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District Committee are threatening to quit the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board which has been researching the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School districts. The undated letter was co-signed by 10 members of...
theberkshireedge.com
Eight Town School District Planning Board frustrated with lack of feedback
Great Barrington — While discussions and studies are going forward with the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts, members of the Eight Town Regional School District’s Planning Board seem to be frustrated with a lack of input from both the public and staff members of the school districts.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS BRIEFS: JWF awards grants; Desperados reopens; new Jack Miller Contractors hires; CREATE announces grants; new Greylock Chief Information Officer; new cannabis growing facility; workshops for small businesses
Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires awards $63,425 in grants. Pittsfield–The Jewish Women’s Foundation (JWF) of the Berkshires recently announced grant awards totaling $63,425 for 16 local organizations. The grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 and run for one year. Funded programs fall into three of the Foundation’s priority areas:
Pittsfield printing firm invests $22 million for expansions
Interprint, Inc. announced investments totaling $22 million for an expansion of its Pittsfield site, and to purchase additional printing presses.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to a structure fire in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday night, crews responded to a structure fire in Pittsfield. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, it happened around 8 P.M. on Dartmouth Street. The fire was put out in 30 minutes, and officials say no one was displaced or injured. However, the building sustained...
westernmassnews.com
Home heating oil prices are on the rise ahead of winter
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fall has just begun, but many are raising concerns over the rising cost of home heating oil in the Bay State. People who use oil to heat their homes may be in store for a more expensive upcoming winter season. “It’s going to be higher than...
This Berkshire County Resident Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations
Here in the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high-level strategic marketing, branding, and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Play Reading Series; Central Berkshire Record Show; Westfield Legends Open House; Christmas Concert Rehearsal Schedule; Shakespeare & Co Online Workshop; North Adams Foliage Parade
West Stockbridge — The Berkshire Voices presents four new plays in a Play Reading Series beginning October 3 at 7 p.m. The readings will be on Monday evenings in October and November at The Foundry, 2 Harris St. West Stockbridge. Tickets are free but capacity is limited. To reserve...
BEWARE: Traffic Congestion For Berkshire County This Weekend
It is the first weekend of fall here in the Berkshires. Lots of festivities happening everything from apple picking, to pumpkin patches, and even concerts! Concerts? In the cold? Yes one of the biggest events of the year in North Adams is this weekend and that can only mean one thing. TOURISM!
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Close Encounters With Music opens 31st season; local writers to read; Berkshire Natural History Conference; LAB Biennial at The Fisher Center; OLLI annual art exhibit; Housatonic Party in the Park
Great Barrington — Close Encounters With Music presents its 31st season opening on November 6 at 4 p.m. with the premiere of One Earth, composed by Tamar Muskal, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. The opening concert will also feature Schubert’s String Quintet performed by the Borromeo String Quartet, joined by cellist Yehuda Hanani.
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: “griffin”—Great Barrington’s “shop around the corner”
“You’ve always wanted a store,” friends told Connie Griffin when she finally decided to set up her own shop. Looking back, it seems they were right. Whether you’re on the prowl for a vintage mohair sweater, one-of–a-kind brooch, organic cannabis body wash, or of-the-moment coffee table book, “griffin” offers it all.
iBerkshires.com
Buddy Walk of the Berkshires Returns in Force to Streets of Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — Members of the Berkshire County Down Syndrome Family Group have supported one another for years, including right through the pandemic years. But Saturday's 16th Buddy Walk of the Berkshires had the feel of a long overdue family reunion as the broader community had a chance to come together and celebrate those families and individuals who make up the support group.
5 Beloved Vacant Pittsfield Restaurants That Need To Come Back
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer was on with us on Wednesday and of course I assume she knows everything there is to know about the city at all times, so I pop the question. When is Tahiti reopening? To my chagrin, she had no idea!. For the sake of this post,...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
Funnel shaped cloud in West Springfield caused concern on Monday
A funnel shaped cloud was seen over West Springfield on Monday that raised concerns to passerby's on the road.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night. Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.
