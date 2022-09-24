Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Cousin Says Netflix's 'Monster' Is 'Retraumatizing' Family: 'For What?'
The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is speaking out about Monster, Netflix's new show about the serial killer. Eric Perry, a cousin of Errol Lindsey, tweeted that the Ryan Murphy-helmed series is "retraumatizing" his family. "I'm not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is...
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Drew Barrymore’s two kids: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 Drew Barrymore has an impressive résumé under her belt. From her award-winning performances in hits such as Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates to a best-selling homeware line with Walmart and a CBS talk show, she's done it all. But perhaps her most important role to date is being a mom to her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Although their 2016 divorce was "painful", the...
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
"Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," Cormier's obituary read Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a...
Everything to Know About 'DWTS' Contestant Trevor Donovan
Trevor Donovan has made his way from the set to the ballroom now that he's a contestant on season 31 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Since the hit reality series premiered on Sept. 19, the actor has developed a "great connection" with his partner Emma Slater as they take part in everything from the quickstep to the rumba.
Todd Bridges Is Married! Inside the 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Beverly Hills Wedding
The Diff'rent Strokes alum, 57, tied the knot to designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests on Wednesday evening at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair wanted to get married in a small ceremony with "just our closest friends...
Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with Daughters Rowan and Grier: 'My Pride and Joy'
Brooke Shields celebrated her teenage daughters as her "whole heart" on National Daughters Day Brooke Shields took time to celebrate her girls on National Daughters Day. The actress and model shared a combination of recent and throwback photos of herself with daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, on Instagram Sunday in honor of the special holiday. "My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls," Shields wrote, adding "Happy #nationaldaughtersday 💗." The first photo shows the three ladies posing together outdoors on a foggy night in coats and sweaters. The second is a black...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Officiant Says Wedding Was 'Truly Special'
Jay Shetty is reflecting on his time officiating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding. The former monk, podcast host and author talked about the couple's wedding while attending the 2022 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, telling Entertainment Tonight that leading the ceremony was an "honor." "It was absolutely beautiful," Shetty...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Finally Felt Her Baby Kick: 'It Was Surreal'
Heather Rae El Moussa is embracing her latest pregnancy milestone!. The proud mom-to-be, 35, shared on Instagram Sunday that she and husband Tarek El Moussa felt their baby kick for the first time. "We felt our baby boy move this week!! This was the very first time we felt him...
Kim Kardashian Offers Khloé Kardashian Advice on 'Really Hard' Preschool Drop-Offs with True, 4
"You can't do this," Kim Kardashian said of her sister's tough time letting go as daughter True starts school Kim Kardashian is offering her little sister some big advice. On Monday, the SKIMS founder, 41, appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan where she talked about seeing her sisters while dropping their kids off at school. Recently, Khloé Kardashian joined the mix as daughter True, 4, started preschool at the same school her cousins attend. Kim noted that Khloé is still adjusting to having her little girl in school. "Dropping...
Chloë Grace Moretz Says Family Guy Meme Is 'Horrific': 'My Body Is Being Used as a Joke'
Chloë Grace Moretz says the photoshopped meme of her body made her "severely anxious" whenever she was photographed Chloë Grace Moretz says being at the center of jokes on social media contributed to body dysmorphia. In a recent interview published by Hunger Magazine, the 25-year-old actress reflected on the "horrific memes" created about her that caused her to be "super self-conscious" about her body. She recalled the moment a paparazzi photo of her went viral and was quickly compared to a Family Guy meme. "I've actually never really...
'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday. My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
Who Is Cameron Mathison's Wife? All About Vanessa Mathison
The couple has been together for over 20 years and shared the screen on General Hospital Cameron Mathison has had a lot of onscreen romances over the years, but in real life, he's happily married to Vanessa Mathison. The General Hospital actor tied the knot with his longtime love in July 2002, and the couple has since welcomed two children together. In addition to supporting each other at various events over the years, the two are constantly jetting off to beautiful places for family vacations, which they document on...
How Zac Efron Bonded with 81-Year-Old Hero Who Inspired His Wild New War Movie: 'I Was Honored'
The actor opens up about filming in fictional war zones and befriending the real-life Chickie Donohue he plays in the new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever When Zac Efron signed on to star in the new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, he happily embraced the typical performance challenges of portraying a real person and filming in extreme weather for the film's fictional war zone scenes. What he didn't expect was to forge a lasting connection to the man who inspired it all. "The stakes feel a lot higher," Efron, 34,...
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Sneak Peek: All Queens Return for the Season 2 Finale
"All season, our celebrity queens have embraced the miracle of drag with their whole heart and soul," RuPaul says in PEOPLE's exclusive First Look at the RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race finale Guess who's back in the house? It's the eliminated queens from season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race! On Friday's season finale of the VH1 reality competition series, host and head judge RuPaul welcomes back the six celebs who were asked to sashay away in weeks prior. PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at the return of the...
Ethan Plath Shares Loving Post for 'Sweetheart' Olivia Plath: 'There Isn't Much That Can Separate Us'
Ethan Plath is celebrating his love. The Welcome to Plathville star, 24, shared a sweet snap of himself and wife Olivia Plath, also 24, as he reflected on the strength of their relationship. "When high school sweethearts find each other there isn't much that can separate us," Ethan wrote on...
