The couple has been together for over 20 years and shared the screen on General Hospital Cameron Mathison has had a lot of onscreen romances over the years, but in real life, he's happily married to Vanessa Mathison. The General Hospital actor tied the knot with his longtime love in July 2002, and the couple has since welcomed two children together. In addition to supporting each other at various events over the years, the two are constantly jetting off to beautiful places for family vacations, which they document on...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO