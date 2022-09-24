ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
TV SERIES
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
People

Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Drew Barrymore’s two kids: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 Drew Barrymore has an impressive résumé under her belt. From her award-winning performances in hits such as Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates to a best-selling homeware line with Walmart and a CBS talk show, she's done it all. But perhaps her most important role to date is being a mom to her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Although their 2016 divorce was "painful", the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Roxburgh
Person
Robert Vance
Person
Josh Dallas
People

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'

"Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," Cormier's obituary read Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a...
CELEBRITIES
People

Everything to Know About 'DWTS' Contestant Trevor Donovan

Trevor Donovan has made his way from the set to the ballroom now that he's a contestant on season 31 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Since the hit reality series premiered on Sept. 19, the actor has developed a "great connection" with his partner Emma Slater as they take part in everything from the quickstep to the rumba.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with Daughters Rowan and Grier: 'My Pride and Joy'

Brooke Shields celebrated her teenage daughters as her "whole heart" on National Daughters Day Brooke Shields took time to celebrate her girls on National Daughters Day. The actress and model shared a combination of recent and throwback photos of herself with daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, on Instagram Sunday in honor of the special holiday. "My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls," Shields wrote, adding "Happy #nationaldaughtersday  💗." The first photo shows the three ladies posing together outdoors on a foggy night in coats and sweaters. The second is a black...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity News#Netflix Manifest#Montego Air Flight 828
People

Kim Kardashian Offers Khloé Kardashian Advice on 'Really Hard' Preschool Drop-Offs with True, 4

"You can't do this," Kim Kardashian said of her sister's tough time letting go as daughter True starts school Kim Kardashian is offering her little sister some big advice. On Monday, the SKIMS founder, 41, appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan where she talked about seeing her sisters while dropping their kids off at school. Recently, Khloé Kardashian joined the mix as daughter True, 4, started preschool at the same school her cousins attend. Kim noted that Khloé is still adjusting to having her little girl in school. "Dropping...
CELEBRITIES
People

Chloë Grace Moretz Says Family Guy Meme Is 'Horrific': 'My Body Is Being Used as a Joke'

Chloë Grace Moretz says the photoshopped meme of her body made her "severely anxious" whenever she was photographed Chloë Grace Moretz says being at the center of jokes on social media contributed to body dysmorphia. In a recent interview published by Hunger Magazine, the 25-year-old actress reflected on the "horrific memes" created about her that caused her to be "super self-conscious" about her body. She recalled the moment a paparazzi photo of her went viral and was quickly compared to a Family Guy meme. "I've actually never really...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday. My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.
MOVIES
People

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
MOVIES
People

Who Is Cameron Mathison's Wife? All About Vanessa Mathison

The couple has been together for over 20 years and shared the screen on General Hospital Cameron Mathison has had a lot of onscreen romances over the years, but in real life, he's happily married to Vanessa Mathison. The General Hospital actor tied the knot with his longtime love in July 2002, and the couple has since welcomed two children together.  In addition to supporting each other at various events over the years, the two are constantly jetting off to beautiful places for family vacations, which they document on...
CELEBRITIES
People

How Zac Efron Bonded with 81-Year-Old Hero Who Inspired His Wild New War Movie: 'I Was Honored'

The actor opens up about filming in fictional war zones and befriending the real-life Chickie Donohue he plays in the new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever When Zac Efron signed on to star in the new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, he happily embraced the typical performance challenges of portraying a real person and filming in extreme weather for the film's fictional war zone scenes. What he didn't expect was to forge a lasting connection to the man who inspired it all. "The stakes feel a lot higher," Efron, 34,...
MOVIES
People

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Sneak Peek: All Queens Return for the Season 2 Finale

"All season, our celebrity queens have embraced the miracle of drag with their whole heart and soul," RuPaul says in PEOPLE's exclusive First Look at the RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race finale Guess who's back in the house? It's the eliminated queens from season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race! On Friday's season finale of the VH1 reality competition series, host and head judge RuPaul welcomes back the six celebs who were asked to sashay away in weeks prior. PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at the return of the...
TV SHOWS
People

People

330K+
Followers
53K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy