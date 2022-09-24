Same song, different day! “I only looked away for a moment…”, then all hell breaks lose! A child that young should always be under adult supervision without any “oh no’s!”
Sadly these parents should charged with child endangerment since MOST NORMAL people know you cannot take tour eyes off toddlers for a single second !
That's terrifying! When our youngest was a newborn, our 2 oldest boys were 9 and 3. We had all been at a Sears store, and about 4 other family members were with us. We left Sears, my wife had the baby, but says she. suddenly felt the urge to, "count her chicks". She turned around, didn't see our 3 yr old. She panicked, we were not that far outa the store she races back in to where we had last been, the toys, and there he stood, about to cry, and broke into a grin when he saw his mom! It didn't help that this was right after the Adam Walsh kidnapping in a Sears store not long B4 that! God looked after our baby, and He looked after this precious little girl, too!
Related
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for autistic woman who ran away
More than 300 dogs rescued after state's largest dog fighting ring busted
Missing South Carolina teen found safe
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history broken up
Murdaugh team seeks ‘level playing field’ as Russell Laffitte is struck with new charges
Authorities: More than 300 dogs seized in York, surrounding counties in dog-fighting sting
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision
Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina Emergency officials offer good reminder about hurricane information on social media
South Carolina One of the Most Expensive States to Eat Out In
SC governor urges people to be prepared as Ian approaches state
South Carolina couple charged in death of 4-month-old baby, authorities say
South Carolina license plate decals delayed due to shortage of paper used for vehicle registrations
Two teens stabbed at North Carolina fair
South Carolina 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother
News19 WLTX
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 37