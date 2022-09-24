Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Cousin Says Netflix's 'Monster' Is 'Retraumatizing' Family: 'For What?'
The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is speaking out about Monster, Netflix's new show about the serial killer. Eric Perry, a cousin of Errol Lindsey, tweeted that the Ryan Murphy-helmed series is "retraumatizing" his family. "I'm not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is...
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for And Just Like That... Season 2
John Corbett previously joked he'd take part in season 1 of And Just Like That… but now it's official: the Sex and the City alum will return as Aidan Shaw in the HBO Max series' second season Aidan Shaw is returning to Sex and the City — for real this time! Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Tuesday that John Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of And Just Like That.... "Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would...
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Jodie-Turner Smith Says She and Joshua Jackson Are '100% Going to Play' Mighty Ducks for Their Daughter
The happy couple say they plan on showing The Mighty Ducks to their child when she's a "little bit more older," as they promote Motorola's #TheCallThatStartedItAll campaign Jodie Turner-Smith can't wait for Joshua Jackson to walk down memory lane with their daughter. The British actress-model, 36, tells PEOPLE she's so psyched to watch one of her husband's first films with 2-year-old Janie, their first child together. Their daughter was born in 2020 just a few short months after PEOPLE confirmed the pair had tied the knot in December 2019. "We are 100% going to play...
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Going to school is a family affair for the Kardashian crew!. Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine, Kim Kardashian, 41, said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins. "I do carpool every single day, that's...
Basketball Wives Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Bailey Dead at 25: 'Forever My Baby'
"Forever my baby ... This is not a goodbye," Brooke Bailey wrote alongside a carousel of images of her 25-year-old daughter Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has announced that her daughter, Kayla, has died. The reality star, 45, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye," Brooke wrote alongside a carousel of images of her 25-year-old daughter. "Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾." The cause of Kayla's death was not immediately clear. In an Instagram Story, Brooke...
See All of the Gorgeous Photos from Todd Bridges' Beverly Hills Wedding
They do! Diff'rent Strokes alumnus Todd Bridges wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi on Sept. 21 at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills. Built in the late 1920s, the venue is a 55-room mansion that boasts panoramic views of Los Angeles and has been featured in many major movies. With...
L.A. Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC Following Sudden Departure From KTLA: 'This Is Good News'
The Emmy-winning news anchor will begin her new role as a weekday anchor on KNBC's morning show beginning Oct. 10, according to the NBC affiliate Lynette Romero has a new home on the air in Los Angeles. The Emmy-winning news anchor has announced she is joining KNBC's Today in L.A. as weekday anchor and reporter following her sudden departure from CW affiliate KTLA earlier this month. Romero shared the "breaking good news" on her Instagram page, where she teased her new gig, which begins Oct. 10. "You've been asking where...
John Easterling Recalls One of His First Vacations with Olivia Newton-John on Late Wife's Birthday
John Easterling is looking back on a seemingly magical time spent with his late wife, Olivia Newton-John, on the superstar's first posthumous birthday, days after friends and family celebrated her at a memorial service. On Monday, which would've been the day Newton-John turned 74, Easterling posted to her Instagram and...
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Drew Barrymore’s two kids: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 Drew Barrymore has an impressive résumé under her belt. From her award-winning performances in hits such as Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates to a best-selling homeware line with Walmart and a CBS talk show, she's done it all. But perhaps her most important role to date is being a mom to her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Although their 2016 divorce was "painful", the...
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
"Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," Cormier's obituary read Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Everything to Know About 'DWTS' Contestant Trevor Donovan
Trevor Donovan has made his way from the set to the ballroom now that he's a contestant on season 31 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Since the hit reality series premiered on Sept. 19, the actor has developed a "great connection" with his partner Emma Slater as they take part in everything from the quickstep to the rumba.
Kathy Najimy on Her Support for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall: 'We Can All Have Separate Friends'
Kathy Najimy has room in her heart for both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, despite the tensions that have grown between her friends. While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the 65-year-old actress confirmed her support for both Sex and the City stars following an alleged feud that has gone on between the pair for years.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Officiant Says Wedding Was 'Truly Special'
Jay Shetty is reflecting on his time officiating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding. The former monk, podcast host and author talked about the couple's wedding while attending the 2022 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, telling Entertainment Tonight that leading the ceremony was an "honor." "It was absolutely beautiful," Shetty...
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
The wife of Pierce Brosnan celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, and her actor marked the special occasion with a sentimental Instagram post. "Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," Pierce, 69, wrote alongside a tropical photo of the pair. "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and...
Todd Bridges Is Married! Inside the 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Beverly Hills Wedding
The Diff'rent Strokes alum, 57, tied the knot to designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests on Wednesday evening at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair wanted to get married in a small ceremony with "just our closest friends...
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July. "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
