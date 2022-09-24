Read full article on original website
Veronica Calloway
3d ago
wow that's sad. I want to say sorry for your loss to his family and friend. sending each of y'all healing energy and comfort in your time of need
WDAM-TV
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
NOLA.com
Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot
A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
vicksburgnews.com
Fugitive out of Harrison County has been taken into custody by the WCSO and VPD
A fugitive out of Harrison County has been taken into custody in a joint effort by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Vicksburg Police Department. Several days ago, Sheriff Martin Pace and Deputy Police Chief Troy Kimble received information that 16-year-old Javion Latwan Marque Washington was possibly in the Vicksburg area. Surveillance was then set up at a location where Washington was believed to be hiding, the 1100 block of Avenue D.
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
uptownmessenger.com
17-year-old found dead inside home in Leonidas area
A 17-year-old was fatally shot inside of a Leonidas home on Sunday (Sept. 25). Police rushed to the scene when they received a call at around 2:45 p.m that a teenager was shot in the 9000 block of Cohn Street. When officers arrived they found the male victim with a...
KSLA
Officials arrest couple after dispute turns fiery, endangers child
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
WDAM-TV
Deputies searching for stolen tractor in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a tractor and rotary cutter. According to police reports, the theft occurred late on Friday, Sept. 23, from #15 Eucutta Road in northeast Jones County. The tractor is an orange Kubota, 36hp,...
More bullets flying on the I-10
There’s been another shooting on the interstate in New Orleans. It happened Sunday afternoon, shortly before 2:00pm. Initially police did not report the shooting as having happened on the I-10, but today confirmed it did occur on the interstate.
Alleged 7th Ward hit-and-run suspect reportedly got out of vehicle but still drove off
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.
Picayune Item
MBI asking for public’s help to identify deceased man found in Forrest County
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an African American male subject found deceased in Forrest County. The subject was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59. He was wearing red and white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes, and an American Fighter shirt. He is believed to be around 15- 25 years old and around 5 foot 9 inches tall.
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
wbrz.com
Arrest made in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical; investigation ongoing
HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
KHOU
Helicopter searches Mississippi River for missing Alvin woman whose SUV was found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search continues for an Alvin woman who hasn't been seen since last week. Michelle Reynolds' SUV was found by her husband in New Orleans on Saturday, two days after she was last seen. Her husband said his 48-year-old wife told him she was going to get food and never returned home.
NOLA.com
Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
Unconscious woman saved from burning car in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An unconscious woman was saved from a burning car in Jones County on Monday, September 26. Officials with Glade Fire and Rescue said Firefighter Kris Lecabellac with the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department was on his way to work around 6:16 a.m. when he spotted the scene. The driver of a […]
WDAM-TV
Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision of two vehicles in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road Friday night sent an adult and child to the hospital. Firefighters from South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments arrived at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and learned that a Dodge Ram and Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a collision.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
Picayune Item
Highway Patrol worked fatal collision in Harrison County
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision that occurred in Harrison County on Thursday. According to a departmental release, the collision occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m.. Upon responding to the call on Highway 53 in Harrison County, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol determined the crash involved a fatality.
