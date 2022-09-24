Read full article on original website
Cyclist dies on country road
A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
M4 lorry fire closes stretch of motorway in both directions
A lorry fire has led to a stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire being closed in both directions. Fire crews were called out to the motorway between junction 14 for Hungerford and junction 15 for Swindon shortly after 10:30 BST. Crews from Swindon, Stratton St Margaret and Royal Wootton Bassett...
Motorcyclist named after fatal A30 crash in Chard
A motorcyclist who died in a crash has been named by his family "with the heaviest of hearts". Nigel Gillard, 74, died after his Triumph Sprint motorbike collided with a blue Fiat Panda in Chard, Somerset, on Saturday. The crash happened at the A30 junction with the B3167 at Cricket...
