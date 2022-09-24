Read full article on original website
Curfew to be set for Tampa residents ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues in its path toward Florida, local leaders in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the storm. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained there will be a curfew set in place for residents ahead of the storm hitting the area.
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
Skyway Bridge closed due to strong winds from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced on Wednesday morning that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed as the Tampa Bay area feels the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Winds as of Tuesday around 8 a.m. are ranging from 50 to 60 miles per hour and are...
DeSantis: Tampa Bay-area tolls suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen on its path toward Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday morning that the Florida Department of Transportation suspended tolls at facilities in the Tampa Bay area. This includes popular bridges like the Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway, Selmon Expressway and I-4...
43 U-Haul locations offer free storage ahead of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is continuing on its track toward Florida, prompting evacuations throughout the Tampa Bay area. And while getting you and your family to safety should be the number one priority, your plan may not have to include leaving all your belongings behind. U-Haul is offering...
Here's what happens to manatees during a hurricane
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is especially at risk during hurricane season. Evacuation orders are given for people due to dangerous conditions, but what happens to the manatees in Florida's waterways?. Patrick Rose, the Executive Director of Save the Manatee Club, in a statement said the Florida natives are...
Emergency shelters open across Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay area shelters are open for those needing a place to go. In Hillsborough County, all 43 available area shelters are now welcoming people through their doors. "Life at the shelter is not glamorous," said Shelter Manager Carlos Mercado, who runs the site at Erwin...
'Non-mission essential individuals' to evacuate from MacDill AFB ahead of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues in its path toward Florida, MacDill Air Force Base has issued an installation-wide mandatory evacuation for Tuesday afternoon for certain individuals. MacDill AFB Commander Col. Adam Bingham issued the evacuation for "non-mission essential individuals" to be completed by noon Tuesday. The group...
Tampa Bay hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In preparation for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian, hospitals in low-lying areas across the Tampa Bay area are taking necessary precautions to keep their patients safe. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital transported 40 patients to its Trinity location. The hospital, located in St. Petersburg, is in...
Florida Publix closings and store hour changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane moving toward the west coast of Florida, Publix is responding. That includes modifying store hours and, in many cases, planning to close stores around the Tampa Bay area as soon as this evening. To...
Duke Energy mobilizes energy workers ahead of Hurricane Ian power outages
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced in a press release Tuesday that they are mobilizing thousands of personnel to respond to power outages in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay area on Wednesday. The energy company said they are mobilizing...
Uber offers free round-trip rides to Tampa Bay area hurricane shelters
TAMPA, Fla. — If you don't have a ride to an evacuation shelter ahead of Hurricane Ian, don't worry — Uber has got you covered. The rideshare app announced on Tuesday that it is offering free round-trip rides to and from state-approved shelters throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Closures happening throughout the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, below is a list of places that will be closed for the next few days. The airport is operating as normal Monday but has announced it will shut down to air traffic and customers Tuesday morning. In a news release, officials said the last flight scheduled out of the Pinellas County airport is at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The airport terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Bottled water first to go as Tampa Bay-area preps for Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian strengthens with possible impacts on the Tampa Bay region, people are getting prepared for what's to come. Part of preparations for severe weather include necessities such as non-perishable food, water, batteries, a change of clothing and more. Local groceries are bearing the brunt of those preps as bottled water is flying off of the shelves.
Feeding Tampa Bay ready to help residents with food
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the Tampa Bay area gets prepared for Hurricane Ian, Feeding Tampa Bay is also lending a helping hand to neighbors in need. The organization is in contact with national, state, regional and county partners monitoring the hurricane. Feeding Tampa Bay says it's prepared to serve those in search of food under the potential for severe weather conditions.
Gas near you: Fuel is available across Tampa Bay area ahead of possible Ian impacts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fuel availability across the Tampa Bay area remains OK in advance of possible impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian into next week. Gas stations from St. Petersburg to Tampa and across the greater region have gas available, according to GasBuddy as of Sunday. The price-tracking company’s “tracker” page shows most stations have fuel and power, which is expected well ahead of the storm and under typical Florida weather.
Local tolls suspended, workers clearing roads to ease evacuations
TAMPA, Fla — Transportation workers are making sure that the path is clear for people who might be trying to evacuate to escape the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian. Construction crews have been opening lanes and removing possible hazards. Seventeen construction cranes that had been working on the new...
How to safely use a generator during a storm
FLORIDA, USA — With Hurricane Ian expected to hit Tampa Bay as soon as Wednesday evening, power outages are a possibility for many in the area. With power outages comes an increase in people using generators. Along with that are the dangers that come with them. Here is a list of ways to keep safe when using a generator.
What is the 'dirty side' of a tropical storm or hurricane?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Storm Ian — which is forecast to become a hurricane — and the potential for impacts from the storm, there is the potential the Tampa Bay area could see the "dirty side" of the storm.
Sandbag operations get underway ahead of potential hurricane impacts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the state of Florida prepares for the potential impact of Tropical Depression Nine churning toward the Caribbean Friday evening, Tampa Bay area counties are making sandbags available to the community. Check out the list below of where and when you can find sandbags and...
