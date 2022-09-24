ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10 Tampa Bay

'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
TAMPA, FL
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa, FL
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Here's what happens to manatees during a hurricane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is especially at risk during hurricane season. Evacuation orders are given for people due to dangerous conditions, but what happens to the manatees in Florida's waterways?. Patrick Rose, the Executive Director of Save the Manatee Club, in a statement said the Florida natives are...
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
Ashley Moody
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In preparation for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian, hospitals in low-lying areas across the Tampa Bay area are taking necessary precautions to keep their patients safe. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital transported 40 patients to its Trinity location. The hospital, located in St. Petersburg, is in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Closures happening throughout the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, below is a list of places that will be closed for the next few days. The airport is operating as normal Monday but has announced it will shut down to air traffic and customers Tuesday morning. In a news release, officials said the last flight scheduled out of the Pinellas County airport is at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The airport terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bottled water first to go as Tampa Bay-area preps for Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian strengthens with possible impacts on the Tampa Bay region, people are getting prepared for what's to come. Part of preparations for severe weather include necessities such as non-perishable food, water, batteries, a change of clothing and more. Local groceries are bearing the brunt of those preps as bottled water is flying off of the shelves.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay ready to help residents with food

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the Tampa Bay area gets prepared for Hurricane Ian, Feeding Tampa Bay is also lending a helping hand to neighbors in need. The organization is in contact with national, state, regional and county partners monitoring the hurricane. Feeding Tampa Bay says it's prepared to serve those in search of food under the potential for severe weather conditions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Gas near you: Fuel is available across Tampa Bay area ahead of possible Ian impacts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fuel availability across the Tampa Bay area remains OK in advance of possible impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian into next week. Gas stations from St. Petersburg to Tampa and across the greater region have gas available, according to GasBuddy as of Sunday. The price-tracking company’s “tracker” page shows most stations have fuel and power, which is expected well ahead of the storm and under typical Florida weather.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

How to safely use a generator during a storm

FLORIDA, USA — With Hurricane Ian expected to hit Tampa Bay as soon as Wednesday evening, power outages are a possibility for many in the area. With power outages comes an increase in people using generators. Along with that are the dangers that come with them. Here is a list of ways to keep safe when using a generator.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

