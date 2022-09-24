Sony Pictures Classics Presidents Michael Barker, Tom Bernard Confident in Theatrical But Blast Exhibitors for Not Expanding Internet Business

Read full article on original website
SFGate
Thelonious Monk Documentary ‘Rewind and Play’ Sells to Grasshopper Film for North America (EXCLUSIVE)
Grasshopper Film has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Rewind & Play,” Alain Gomis’ feature documentary on the late jazz pianist Thelonious Monk. The film is set to screen at the 60th annual New York Film Festival later this month, and will open in theaters early next year. The doc uses an interview with Monk in France from 1969, which many would now consider to be deeply problematic, as its centrepiece.
SFGate
IFC Films Buys Stylish French Thriller ‘The Origin of Evil’ With ‘Call My Agent!’ Star Laure Calamy (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has bought North American rights to Sebastien Marnier’s thriller “The Origin of Evil” starring “Call My Agent!” star Laure Calamy. The film world premiered at the Venice Film Festival and had its North American premiere at Toronto. The suspense-filled ensemble film also stars...
SFGate
Madison Wells Live Unveils Slate With New Projects From Trio of Buzzy Theater Directors (EXCLUSIVE)
Madison Wells Live, the stage entertainment division of Gigi Pritzker’s Madison Wells (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), has emerged from theater’s lockdown phase with a lineup of brewing theater projects including a movement-based play with music, “The Thing About Jellyfish,” directed by Tyne Rafaeli and now gearing up for a developmental presentation in the spring, and a new musical about the Rev. Daniel Jenkins and the Jenkins Orphanage Band, directed by Whitney White (“What to Send Up When It Goes Down”) and co-produced by David and Jessica Oyelowo.
‘Legally Blonde’ Scribes Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith Penning ‘I Do… Not’ For Amazon Studios & Di Bonaventura Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and The House Bunny screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith are set to write the romantic comedy I Do… Not for Amazon Studios and Di Bonaventura Pictures. The feature is centered around a woman who gets the chance to stop her own wedding. Mark Vahradian and Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce via Di Bonaventura Pictures. The project reteams Vahradian, McCullah, and Smith who first worked together on the 1999 teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You. McCullah and Smith recently completed a rewrite on K: Pop: Lost In America starring Rebel Wilson and a draft of Legally Blonde 3. The duo also penned the comedy She’s...
Anthony Mackie on Possibility of Captain America in ‘Thunderbolts’ and Using His Marvel Fame for Good
Before becoming a Hollywood star — and a Marvel superhero — Anthony Mackie worked alongside his father at his roofing business in and around New Orleans. In what seems to be a full-circle moment, Mackie has now teamed up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters. “It was purely organic,” the actor tells me. “It was one of those things where I was looking for something to do and be a part of, and looking for an opportunity to give back in whatever way I could. I also...
SFGate
Epix to Rebrand as MGM+ in January, Orders New Series Including Chris Brancato’s ‘Hotel Cocaine’
Epix is heading into 2023 with a new — yet very familiar — identity. Starting Jan. 15, 2023, the MGM-owned pay cable network and streaming outlet will take its parent company’s name and be known as MGM+. The rebrand comes following Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in March.
SFGate
Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ Is the Best Shot for Latina Oscar Attention, and Netflix’s Strongest Acting Contender
If someone told me a decade ago that the woman who would play Marilyn Monroe in a fictionalized biopic of her life would have the best chance of being the one Latina woman nominated at this year’s Oscars for best actress, I would have asked, “where is Ashton Kutcher? Because clearly, I’m on ‘Punk’d’?”
SFGate
Wine Pairing Competition Series ‘Sparklers’ Renewed for Season 2 at Somm TV with Joel McHale as Guest Judge (EXCLUSIVE)
Somm TV, a streaming service dedicated to food, wine and travel content, has greenlit a second season of competition series “Sparklers.” Joel McHale has joined the series as a celebrity guest judge. “Sparklers,” which received a James Beard Award nomination for its first season, follows contestants as they...
SFGate
Columbia Records and Former Capitol Chief Jeff Vaughn Launch New Label, Signal
Columbia Records has entered into a joint venture with former Capitol Records chairman-CEO Jeff Vaughn to launch Signal Records, the company announced Wednesday. The Los Angeles-based imprint will operate as a new label with Columbia Records of Sony Music Entertainment and begin operations immediately, with an artist roster to be announced in the coming weeks. As founder and CEO, Vaughn will lead the company’s creative direction and business development while utilizing Columbia’s marketing, promotion, and label services.
SFGate
Neil Young Registers a Quiet Protest Against Beck’s ‘Old Man’ NFL Commercial
Neil Young may have effectively signed over some of the rights to use his music in advertising when he sold 50% of his publishing to Hipgnosis Songs in 2021. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t reserved the right to weigh in — subtly — when his music is licensed for commercials going forward.
NFL・
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
Inside the Fight Over the ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFT
January was a heady time for the Secret Network. The two-year-old platform had launched a cryptocurrency – SCRT – and was preparing to make a big splash in Hollywood. Teaming up with Quentin Tarantino, the network was preparing to auction an NFT based on the screenplay for “Pulp Fiction.” In the network’s Telegram chat room, Guy Zyskind laid out the stakes. Known as “The Big Guy” in the chat, Zyskind is the CEO of SCRT Labs, the development team behind the network. He explained that a successful sale would be critical to convincing celebrities and brands that the network could generate...
