ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. 'Better Call Saul' Series Finale Viewership More Than Quadruples From Season 6 Premiere on AMC+. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson...
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Demoted' To Bottom Of Royal Family Website, Placed Alongside Disgraced Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted to the bottom of the royal family’s website following the death of Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising change came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously placed somewhere around the middle of the page – but now the renegade royal couple are situated just before Prince Andrew.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Mohamed Al Fayed
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Humayun Saeed
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Peter Morgan
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Jonathan Pryce
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Lesley Manville
Person
Khalid Abdalla
Person
Prince Charles
SFGate

Thelonious Monk Documentary ‘Rewind and Play’ Sells to Grasshopper Film for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Grasshopper Film has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Rewind & Play,” Alain Gomis’ feature documentary on the late jazz pianist Thelonious Monk. The film is set to screen at the 60th annual New York Film Festival later this month, and will open in theaters early next year. The doc uses an interview with Monk in France from 1969, which many would now consider to be deeply problematic, as its centrepiece.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Crown#British#Royal Family#Variety Noah Centineo#Recruit

Comments / 0

Community Policy