ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Vladimir Putin’s ship of fools is sinking fast. Will he take everyone down with him?

By Simon Tisdall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cn9KJ_0i8sQO7800

More than ever, Vladimir Putin resembles the captain of the Titanic: steaming full speed ahead towards disaster, deluded by inaccurate assumptions about his ship’s invincibility, and blind to darkly looming hazards.

Everything the captain thinks he knows is wrong, the modern-day treasure hunter, Brock Lovett, says in the 1997 movie. And like the Titanic’s lookouts, wrong-headed Putin does not spot the iceberg until too late. There’s no avoiding catastrophe.

In Ukraine, that was not necessarily true until now. Putin’s speech last week, mobilising reserves, preparing territorial annexations, and threatening nuclear war, might easily have followed a different tack. Instead of escalating, he could have claimed victory, declared a ceasefire.

An offer of negotiations would have wrongfooted Kyiv, stymying its advance, freezing the conflict and dividing Moscow’s enemies. He could have won time to regroup. He could even have put his hand up, swallowed humble pie.

But he didn’t do any of that. Ever resentful and vindictive, Putin lacks the necessary courage and imagination. He got it wrong, again. And so a critical moment passed. Now it’s Russia’s regime, not Ukraine, that faces shipwreck.

From the moment he skulked into the limelight in 1999, using suspect terror bombings to fortify his image as a “kill them in a shithouse” tough guy, Putin looked like a wrong un. And the sceptical observers, it transpires, were right.

The tragic sinking in 2000 of the Russian nuclear-powered submarine Kursk, with the loss of more than 100 lives, gave an early glimpse of Putinism. He was slow to react, seemed uncaring and callous, and furiously rejected criticism.

Over the ensuing decades, Putin has run Russia the way his KGB cold war handlers taught him to run operations: co-opt, bribe or intimidate the people you need, silence or eliminate those you don’t. Corpses continue to pile up behind his throne.

During his national TV address, Putin’s lack of basic political skills was matched by a chilling absence of human warmth and animation. He might have been one of Gogol’s Dead Souls. His eyes were cold and lifeless as the grave.

The extent to which Putin is getting it wrong again over Ukraine is stupefying. The sheer scale of strategic failure is truly epic. Ukraine, a fragile democracy racked by political feuding and endemic corruption, has been united in nationhood in defiance of the aggressor.

The Nato alliance, blamed by Putin for causing the conflict and denigrated by his admirer, Donald Trump, is stronger than ever. European defence spending is rocketing. Neutrals Sweden and Finland scramble to join.

In sharp contrast, the poor performance of Moscow’s once-respected armed forces, their battlefield embarrassments, logistical nightmares and weak leadership, have exploded the myth of Russian superpower. That bubble has permanently popped.

Russia’s economy is bleeding out. And despite western worries about the Kremlin propaganda offensive in Africa and Asia, it is largely isolated internationally. In March, 141 out of 193 countries condemned the invasion in a UN vote. Most of the remainder abstained.

Last week the UN general assembly overruled Moscow and allowed Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to make a virtual address, sketching a path to peace. He gained a standing ovation – and the initiative.

Even Putin was forced to take notice when China, hitherto straddling the fence, expressed “concern” at the damage he is doing. Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, scolded him: “Today’s era is not an era of war”.

Kremlin strategists may argue they can live without India’s approval. But Russia increasingly needs China as a diplomatic partner, military ally, and market for its sanctioned oil, gas and arms exports.

The war is fundamentally shifting the power balance in Beijing’s favour. “That asymmetry is destined to become only more pronounced in the coming years as Putin’s regime depends on Beijing for its survival,” wrote analyst Alexander Gabuev. Putin was turning Russia into a “vassal state”.

None of these blunders takes into account the war’s destabilising impact on what was once called Russia’s “near abroad”. Old enmities and unresolved grievances are re-igniting as local rivals sense Kremlin weakness.

Renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, former Soviet republics, is one flashpoint – not helped by US Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan-style meddling last week. Central Asia is smouldering. Meanwhile, Georgia, Stalin’s birthplace, and breakaway Moldova gingerly joined the EU’s membership queue in June.

The people of Belarus are awaiting their chance, too. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition leader who was robbed of her 2020 presidential election victory, predicts a democratic revolution could erupt at any time.

Alexander Lukashenko’s Moscow-backed regime is “ripe for destruction”, she wrote. When that happens, Putin will lose his “Belarusian ‘balcony’, which looms over eastern Europe and provides strategic access to Poland and the Baltic states”.

So much for Putin’s Peter the Great fantasy of a new Russian imperial age. Dictatorship or not, how can anyone with such a uniquely incompetent record expect to remain in power much longer?

As the war hits home, Putin is blamed for everything that’s gone wrong, before and since. Anti-mobilisation street protests and an exodus of fleeing conscripts are the latest omens of change. Additional, prominent voices are raised in opposition every day. The elite swivels.

What happened last week was not even mostly about Ukraine. It was about the future of Russia, the dangerous, desperate unravelling of its regime, and whether what follows will be more democratic, more law-abiding, less aggressive.

The Russian people, not the western powers or regional neighbours, will ultimately decide. But Putin’s reign of impunity is drawing to a close. Like the Titanic’s captain, vainly peering into the enveloping gloom, he just doesn’t know it yet.

Putin’s ship of fools is holed beneath the waterline. He’s going down. The question is, will he take everyone down with him?

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 250 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at observer.letters@observer.co.uk

Comments / 64

Jack Wade
3d ago

Putin is dying and wants to become a martyr and a statue in Russia. and would use the big bomb since he's getting desperate. and obviously does not care about the Russian soldiers or the people. or any other country as far as that goes

Reply(2)
17
JERI
3d ago

To me it’s kinda satisfying knowing that Putin and Trump and their ships of fools are finally going down and truth prevails again!!!

Reply(2)
14
Jim
3d ago

Yes.This is his last stand/chance to make Russia the U.S.S.R again.He doesn't care if he has to nuke the world to do it.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Doctors Called to Putin’s Aid After Coughing Fit Derails Blustery TV Address, Report Says

Vladimir Putin had to be helped by doctors in the lead up to a national broadcast after a coughing fit and chest pains repeatedly delayed the address, according to a report. Putin’s speech on Wednesday announced a historic military mobilization of around 300,000 troops to radically increase his manpower in Ukraine. But the important broadcast—in which the Russian despot also said he was not bluffing about the prospect of using nuclear weapons—came after behind-the-scenes chaos during the recording of the announcement, the Daily Mail claims. A Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin insider said Putin’s ill health meant the speech needed to be re-recorded multiple times, while also claiming that three of Putin’s closest allies—including the head of the Russian central bank—threatened to resign over the drastic escalation in the war on Ukraine. “After the fourth unsuccessful attempt to record an appeal, doctors were called to the president, to whom Putin also complained of chest pains,” the channel said. “The doctors advised to postpone the shooting and leave with them for examination, which was done. There is an opinion of people from the president’s inner circle that Putin feigned a health problem in order to reschedule filming and rethink his decision-making. People close to the president know his pathological indecision and uncertainty in making decisions, especially key ones.”
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#European Union#Cold War#Ukraine War Politics
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Poland
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Azerbaijan
The Guardian

The Guardian

454K+
Followers
104K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy