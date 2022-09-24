ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum agrees to 2-year, $64M extension

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum agreed to a two-year, $64 million contract extension that spans through the 2025-26 season, his representation Excel Sports told ESPN on Saturday.

McCollum, 31, averaged 22.1 points to go along with career-high totals in assists (5.1) and rebounds (4.3) split in 62 games (all starts) last season between the Portland Trail Blazers and Pelicans.

He averaged 24.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 26 games with New Orleans after being acquired in a trade with Portland on Feb. 8.

McCollum has contributed 19.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 590 career games (493 starts) with the Trail Blazers and Pelicans. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and the league’s Most Improved Player in 2015-16.

He currently serves as the president of the National Basketball Players Association.

Per Spotrac, McCollum is slated to make $33,333,333 in base salary in 2022-23.

–Field Level Media

