Packers place receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on IR

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Watkins had already been ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be eligible to return from IR after missing a minimum of four games.

Watkins, 29, leads the Packers (1-1) with 111 yards on six receptions through two games.

He has 354 catches for 5,170 yards and 34 touchdowns in 101 games with the Buffalo Bills (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20), Baltimore Ravens (2021) and Packers.

Green Bay elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree and running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad for the meeting with the Buccaneers (2-0).

