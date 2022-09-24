ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Manifest’: Netflix Drops New Trailer For Fourth & Final Season

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
 3 days ago
Netflix has dropped another teaser for followers of Flight 828 — and this one talks about murdered passengers, a 2024 expiration date and “making that final connection.”

Debuting November 4, Season 4 of the resurrected Manifest will complete the story about the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who upon landing learn that five years had passed since they boarded the plane. The season 4 will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each.

Here are details about the plot of Season 4: Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben (Josh Dallas) has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal (Jack Messina) that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

The series, produced by Warner Bros. TV, also stars J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor and Daryl Edwards. Jeff Rake created the show and executive produces with Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Len Goldstein.

