Manifest Season 4: The Passengers' Death Date Looms in New Trailer

With the Death Date looming, Ben Stone and the rest of the passengers search for answers in the full trailer for Manifest’ s final season.

The sneak peek, which you can check out above, was revealed on Saturday as part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum.

Season 4 will be split into two 10-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering Friday, Nov. 4. Set two years after Grace’s brutal murder turned the Stone family’s lives upside down, the new season finds them “in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter Eden,” per the official synopsis. “Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the ‘lifeboat,’ leaving Michaela to captain it alone — a near-impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry.

“As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

Season 3 ended with several major twists, including fellow 828 passenger Angelina fatally stabbing Grace and then kidnapping Eden, believing that the infant is her guardian angel; Michaela and Zeke seemingly about to have a break-up conversation; Cal vanishing into thin air after touching the tail fin at the Eureka lab and reappearing a whole five years older; and Captain Daly suddenly appearing inside the 828 cockpit at Eureka and then disappearing with the entire plane in a flash of light.

