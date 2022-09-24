The Rock Uses This Kid-Friendly Brush for Detangling His Daughter’s Hair & It’s Only $9 Right Now

Prime Day is nearly at an end, and while we’re sure you’ve been shopping some of the best deals on everything Amazon has to offer, we’re sleuthing for some hidden gems that are must-have items. At the top of our list are beauty and hair care products that are just as stylish as they are reliable. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush just skyrocketed to the must-have section of our wishlist — and for good reason. Not only is this product beloved by shoppers and famous fathers like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, but it’s also currently less than $10.

Buy: Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush for Adults & Kids Hair $8.97

Whether you have curly, straight, thick, or wavy hair, this brush is ideal for detangling those pesky knots with ease. Unlike other brushes, Crave Naturals’ Glide Thru Detangling Brush features bristles that won’t lose their shape no matter how many times you use this brush. Other brushes can often work against the hair, pulling and tugging to leave you with an even bigger head (and hair) ache than when you started. The bristles of this brush gently grip your hair and glide through each strand to relieve those annoying knots and tangles for a sleek ‘do that’s effortlessly you!

But that’s not all. This brush can work for both adults and kids’ hair. The Rock has used this brush before on his daughters’ delicate locks, as seen in this precious Instagram post . And he’s not the only dad who loves this brush. “I’m a single dad of a 6 years old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her,” one reviewer wrote. “She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked.” Clearly, this brush is up to the task when it comes to any hair type. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush also comes in a variety of colors like purple, blue, pink and more. So don’t wait — add this new brush to your cart before the sale is over!

