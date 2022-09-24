Read full article on original website
'We are fully prepared,' South Carolina governor says of Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with several other state officials, held a news briefing on Hurricane Ian Tuesday afternoon to address the potential impacts the storm could bring to the area. McMaster emphasized that the state is prepared. We are fully prepared for...
Lawmakers Roundtable to hear Flooding Concerns
JERMYN, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One State Representative hosted a tour and roundtable discussions with the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee this morning. The committee stopped in the borough of Jermyn (German) in the morning to talk to Mayor Tony Fuga before heading to Mayfield. Jermyn, a borough of...
Yudichak, others discuss impacts of abandoned mine land in northeast PA
Hazelton (Luzerne County) - The Pennsylvania Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee held a hearing at Hazelton City Hall Tuesday, to discuss both the environmental and economic impacts the anthracite and cole refuse industries have had on northeast Pennsylvania. Independent State Senator John Yudichak chairs that committee. He says...
