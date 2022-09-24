Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery police investigating 2nd deadly Monday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced a second homicide investigation from Monday. Police say the latest deadly shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Promwood Loop Drive. Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers found two gunshot victims, both of whom were taken to a hospital. McGriff...
WSFA
Woman, victim in Monday shooting, dies from injuries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman injured in a shooting Monday in Montgomery has died, according to police. Montgomery police say Britney Bohannon, 30, of Montgomery, died after being injured in a shooting on Fredricksburg Drive. Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m, and when they arrived, they...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive
Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...
WSFA
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road. On scene, first responders...
Jasper Police and other agencies searching for man with outstanding warrants
JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jemison Police Department, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department, Clanton Police, Thorsby Police and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, is searching for a wanted man. According to JPD, officers are searching for Christin Martinez, 30, in the area of the 1300 block of County Rd 42. Martinez has outstanding warrants for first-degree […]
WSFA
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
alabamanews.net
Hayneville Man Killed in Lowndes County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a head-on crash in Lowndes County that killed a Hayneville man. State troopers say 74-year-old Jerry Thornton was killed when his car hit a pickup truck. Investigators say the truck was driven by 69-year-old William Bryant, Jr. of Pine Apple. The wreck happened at about...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision with truck
An Alabama man was killed Friday when his car collided head-on with a truck, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Hayneville, Alabama, man. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama, troopers said.
WSFA
Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash
State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns
An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
WSFA
25 officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-five men and women were given their diplomas from the Montgomery Police Academy Tuesday. For 15 weeks, future officers went through what class coordinator Sgt. Ebony Bailey says was pressure, which she says was a test to see if officers could make the cut. Police officer...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
wbrc.com
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
WALA-TV FOX10
Convicted bank robber sentenced to another 2½ years for bribing Escambia County guard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted bank robber who admitted to bribing a guard at the Escambia County Detention Center will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge ruled Monday. Stanley Young, 34, of Selma, pleaded guilty to the federal offense in June. The corrections deputy, Lakerdra...
alabamanews.net
New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan
The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Wreck on Interstate 85
Alabama News Network is on the scene of a fatal wreck on Interstate 85 in Montgomery. The crash is near the Bell Road overpass and has left traffic backed up for miles on the northbound side. Montgomery police say the single-car wreck happened at about 10:46 this morning. Police a...
luvernejournal.com
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division currently experiencing statewide network outage
201 SOUTH UNION STREET, SUITE 300 | P.O. BOX 304115 | MONTGOMERY, AL 36130-4115. PRESS STATEMENT: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License. Division is currently ex– The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License. Division is currently experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this...
Inmates protesting inside Alabama prisons over conditions
The Alabama Department of Corrections says inmates have stopped performing their duties in prisons across the state as part of a protest against living conditions inside the facilities.
