fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength on approach to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and maximum sustained winds are now close to Category 5 strength as the system nears Florida. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 storm....
fox35orlando.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
click orlando

How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
fox35orlando.com

Florida OKs driving on certain roadway shoulders during Hurricane Ian evacuation

DAVENPORT, Fla. - With more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast urged to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ian, Florida Department of Transportation workers cleared highway shoulders in case they are needed to increase the flow of traffic for evacuations. Florida's Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) rules allow officials...
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch

With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.
fox35orlando.com

Florida Gulf Coast bracing for impact from Hurricane Ian

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Gulf Coast is bracing for impact. The FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck traveled across Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. Our crew found businesses boarding up, people evacuating and anyone hunkered down praying for the best. Local officials believe Hurricane Ian could be the strongest storm...
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian forecast to be a slow-moving rain maker

The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to monitor Hurricane Ian, now forecast to be a powerful Category 4 storm when it makes landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm is expected to maintain much of its intensity as it moves toward the Orlando metro area.
WESH

Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
