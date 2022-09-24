Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok. Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength on approach to Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and maximum sustained winds are now close to Category 5 strength as the system nears Florida. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 storm....
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
click orlando
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
fox35orlando.com
Toll suspensions expanded to Central Florida roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has suspended tolls in several areas along the Gulf coast and in Central Florida until further notice as Hurricane Ian comes closer to making impact with the state. Officials had previously announced that drivers would not have to pay tolls on Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine...
WESH
Shoppers rush to Central Florida stores as some supplies run out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Louis Smith was happy to find water along with some other items popular with shoppers who are preparing for Hurricane Ian. Generators and the gasoline cans used to keep them running for a few days are going fast. But water has been in the highest demand.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando still in projected path of Hurricane Ian: What time should you be indoors?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is heading toward Florida with landfall expected on Wednesday on the southwest part of the state. The system is now a major Category 4 storm, but is expected to weaken once it hits land. According to the latest track released at 5 a.m. from the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida OKs driving on certain roadway shoulders during Hurricane Ian evacuation
DAVENPORT, Fla. - With more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast urged to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ian, Florida Department of Transportation workers cleared highway shoulders in case they are needed to increase the flow of traffic for evacuations. Florida's Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) rules allow officials...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch
With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Gulf Coast bracing for impact from Hurricane Ian
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Gulf Coast is bracing for impact. The FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck traveled across Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. Our crew found businesses boarding up, people evacuating and anyone hunkered down praying for the best. Local officials believe Hurricane Ian could be the strongest storm...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian forecast to be a slow-moving rain maker
The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to monitor Hurricane Ian, now forecast to be a powerful Category 4 storm when it makes landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm is expected to maintain much of its intensity as it moves toward the Orlando metro area.
WESH
Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
fox35orlando.com
Florida business aims to protect windows, doors from hurricane
An Orlando entrepreneur is trying to protect homes and businesses from hurricanes. John D. Smith is the creator of a window and door covering he calls Storm Stoppers. It’s a thick, corrugated plastic meant as an alternative to plywood.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Tornado flips planes at South Florida airport as Hurricane Ian closes in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - New video shows the damage left behind after a suspected tornado downed trees and flipped several small planes at an airport in South Florida as Hurricane Ian nears the state. Widespread damage was reported from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday evening. Photos and video...
Power companies prepare for outages before Hurricane Ian impacts Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Power outages are one of the big concerns as Hurricane Ian is projected to impact Central Florida. Heading into the hurricane season, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether utility companies in the state, could get the supplies they need. Crews will be out Tuesday...
