Brunell Chappell passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 84. He will be deeply missed and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We will celebrate his life at Mt. Kingdom Baptist Church, 14420 Nuccio Rd, Tickfaw, LA 70466, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO