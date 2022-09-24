Read full article on original website
Brunell Chappell
Brunell Chappell passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 84. He will be deeply missed and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We will celebrate his life at Mt. Kingdom Baptist Church, 14420 Nuccio Rd, Tickfaw, LA 70466, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Cassandra "Sandy" Frazier
Cassandra "Sandy" Frazier, 52, resident of Charleston, IL, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Funeral service at 1 p.m., on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at First Pentecostal Church, 43030 E. Pleasant Ridge Rd., Hammond, LA. Interment Mitchell Cemetery, Killian, LA.
Dennis Ray Cyprian
Dennis Ray Cyprian departed this life on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his residence in the company of his wife and son. He is survived by his devoted wife, Alice Cyprian; four children Dedrick Higginbotham, Broderick Lloyd, Brandon Higginbotham, Christopher Higginbotham; mother, Mary Mosley; seven sisters, Thelma Cyprian, Rosalie Fowler (Ted), Helen Cyprian, Debra Cyprian, Beatrice Cyprian, Pamela Brazil, Alecia Cyprian-Porter (Gary); three brothers, Oliver Cyprian, Jr. (Monica), Alfred Cyprian (Ethelind), Elzy Cyprian; sister-in law, Eloise Jones; brother-in-law, Stanley Higginbotham (Sharon); twelve grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
GOLF: Forster claims individual medalist honors at SIUE Dolenc Invitational
MADISON, Ill. – Southeastern Louisiana University sophomore Charlie Forster eagled the first playoff hole to claim individual medalist honors at the SIUE Dolenc Invitational Tuesday at Gateway Golf Links. Forster, a native of Winchester, England, birdied four of the last five holes – including the last three – in...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: September 26 – October 2, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University will host the Hall of Fame football game as well as the volleyball and soccer Alumni matches, while the golf, tennis and softball teams have fall competition on tap during this week in Southeastern Athletics. Fresh off a dramatic 41-35 victory over No....
FOOTBALL: Southeastern trio sweeps Southland weekly awards
HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a dramatic 41-35 win over No. 4/7 UIW, senior wide receiver CJ Turner, sophomore linebacker Donte’ Daniels and freshman kicker Riley Callaghan swept the Southland Conference Football Player of the Week awards announced by the league office on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions roar back to knock off McNeese in four sets
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team didn’t have the best of starts in its midweek match-up with McNeese State, but the Lady Lions found the groove in the second set and knocked off the Cowgirls 3-1 (26-28, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18) Tuesday night at the University Center.
