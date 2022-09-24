Plane makes hard landing at South Carolina airport; no injuries reported

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A single-engine plane made a hard landing at the Greenville Downtown Airport, according to a post on the city’s Instagram page.

Greenville firefighters responded, but no injuries were reported, the post said. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, and a crane will be brought in to remove the plane.

The experimental aircraft is registered to an Easley resident, according to Aviation DB.

Greenville Airport Plane Crash

Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU)

