ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Beautiful Fall Stretch Ahead in Maine, Watching Hurricane Ian

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A really nice stretch of weather is with us through the rest of this week and into the beginning of the next. We'll have nice, comfy, afternoons, with cool to chilly nights. Many of us will see our first frost of the season this week. HURRICANE IAN UPDATE:...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WGME

Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Mills take questions with Maine farmers

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage took to the podium at the Augusta Civic Center, talking to farmers about the challenges they face and potential solutions. They didn't appear at the same time and were both given an hour to speak, giving opening and closing...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Annual moose hunt begins in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Monday marks the start of the 42nd year of Maine's modern moose hunt. Maine wildlife officials say in all, the state issued 4,080 permits, the second highest total ever issued. Only about 1,000 are allowed to hunt on the first week, in far northern and eastern parts...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WGME

Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
LEBANON, ME
WGME

Maine fall foliage update: Fall weather continues this week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been a fan of the nice weather we have over the last few days, you'll love the extended forecast as we finish out this week and head into the weekend. Dry weather will continue with sunny skies. Our only real rain chance is on Wednesday, when...
MAINE STATE
WGME

AmeriCorps CEO visits Maine to talk about importance of volunteers

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The CEO of AmeriCorps was in Maine Monday to talk about the importance of volunteers. AmeriCorps is a federal agency for volunteering in national service. There are about a quarter-million volunteers serving in 40,000 locations across the nation. There are 2,000 volunteers in Maine working at 300...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#State Of Emergency#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Tropical Storm Ian#Floridians#Indian#Martin#Wel
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Dr. Shah urging Mainers to get updated COVID-19 boosters

The Maine CDC is reminding everyone who's eligible to get the updated COVID booster shot. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says to be eligible you just need to be 12 or older and had your last shot at least two months ago. He says this latest COVID booster targets...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WGME

Maine's 2022 moose hunt set to start Monday

The state of Maine issued 4,080 moose hunting permits for the upcoming hunting season scheduled to begin Monday, September 26, 2022. In 1936, moose hunting was discontinued until 1980, making this year the 42nd season since its reinstatement. The Maine Department of Inland and Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) says that it has issued the second highest number of permits this year, and the most since 2013.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Trial starts for Maine man charged with daughter's fentanyl overdose

CORINNA (WGME) -- A Maine man, who was charged after his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal drug overdose, is now on trial. Police charged 28-year-old Zachary Borg of Corinna with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon was fentanyl.
CORINNA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy