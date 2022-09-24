Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine Dems blast LePage after report finds he benefitted from property tax breaks in FL
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Democrats are blasting former Governor Paul LePage after a New York Times report found he benefited from property tax breaks in Florida meant for full-time residents. The campaign for LePage, who's now running for a third term, says he's done nothing wrong. Democratic leaders are criticizing...
Paul LePage and his wife are still getting a Florida property tax break
(BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage and his wife, Ann LePage, are still benefiting from a property tax break intended for permanent Florida residents, The New York Times reported Saturday. The LePages are set to save $8,500 in total taxes under the arrangement by carrying exemptions from 2009 to 2015...
Beautiful Fall Stretch Ahead in Maine, Watching Hurricane Ian
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A really nice stretch of weather is with us through the rest of this week and into the beginning of the next. We'll have nice, comfy, afternoons, with cool to chilly nights. Many of us will see our first frost of the season this week. HURRICANE IAN UPDATE:...
New Hampshire records first case of deer with epizootic hemorrhagic disease
CONCORD, NH (WGME) -- New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a deer that died in Merrimack County has tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD. This is the first time the disease has been found in the state. The disease had been previously found in Vermont, New York...
Police say abandoned vehicle in Maine may be connected to missing 6-year-old from Miami
LITTLETON (WGME) -- Police say a vehicle that was abandoned in Littleton may be connected to a missing six-year-old boy from Miami. The Miami-Dade Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for six-year-old Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales. Police say some personal items in a vehicle abandoned in Maine are believed to...
Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Mills take questions with Maine farmers
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage took to the podium at the Augusta Civic Center, talking to farmers about the challenges they face and potential solutions. They didn't appear at the same time and were both given an hour to speak, giving opening and closing...
Honor Flight Maine holds surprise procession for dozens of Maine veterans
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Maine veterans returned from their Honor Flight to the nation’s capital. Honor Flight Maine is a on mission to bring every Maine veteran to Washington, D.C. to experience our national memorials built in their honor. The trip is at no cost to the...
Annual moose hunt begins in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Monday marks the start of the 42nd year of Maine's modern moose hunt. Maine wildlife officials say in all, the state issued 4,080 permits, the second highest total ever issued. Only about 1,000 are allowed to hunt on the first week, in far northern and eastern parts...
Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
Maine fall foliage update: Fall weather continues this week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been a fan of the nice weather we have over the last few days, you'll love the extended forecast as we finish out this week and head into the weekend. Dry weather will continue with sunny skies. Our only real rain chance is on Wednesday, when...
Ask the I-Team: Will joining a community solar farm lower your electric bill?
Odds are you've gotten a flyer in the mail from solar farm developers, promising to save you money on your power bill. “I would like to know if joining a solar farm will reduce my electric bill? If so, how do you get info to determine what solar farms are the best and/or legit?”
AmeriCorps CEO visits Maine to talk about importance of volunteers
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The CEO of AmeriCorps was in Maine Monday to talk about the importance of volunteers. AmeriCorps is a federal agency for volunteering in national service. There are about a quarter-million volunteers serving in 40,000 locations across the nation. There are 2,000 volunteers in Maine working at 300...
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
Dr. Shah urging Mainers to get updated COVID-19 boosters
The Maine CDC is reminding everyone who's eligible to get the updated COVID booster shot. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says to be eligible you just need to be 12 or older and had your last shot at least two months ago. He says this latest COVID booster targets...
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
Eye-catching coffee company vehicle makes speeders think twice in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) -- It isn’t quite as eye-catching as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, but a Fort Kent business owner’s vehicle is turning heads and giving other drivers pause to slow down on the streets of northern Maine. Red Devil Roast Coffee Co. owner Alan Susee purchased...
Maine's 2022 moose hunt set to start Monday
The state of Maine issued 4,080 moose hunting permits for the upcoming hunting season scheduled to begin Monday, September 26, 2022. In 1936, moose hunting was discontinued until 1980, making this year the 42nd season since its reinstatement. The Maine Department of Inland and Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) says that it has issued the second highest number of permits this year, and the most since 2013.
Trial starts for Maine man charged with daughter's fentanyl overdose
CORINNA (WGME) -- A Maine man, who was charged after his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal drug overdose, is now on trial. Police charged 28-year-old Zachary Borg of Corinna with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon was fentanyl.
