Decorah, IA

KIMT

Luke Bryan concert boosts tourism in farming community

Tens of thousands of fans got to experience a weekend like no other in Eyota over the weekend. Luke Bryan concert boosts tourism in small farming community. With an estimated 20,000 fans showing up to Gar-Lin Dairy Farm the city of Eyota, with a population of 2,000, was booming with tourists ready to enjoy the music and hit the town.
EYOTA, MN
KIMT

Man takes plea deal over Charles City robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County robbery results in a plea deal and suspended sentence. Maxwell Louis John Vanderwerf, 26 of Charles City, was accused of second-degree robbery for allegedly hitting someone in the face while trying to steal money and property on July 27, 2021. Law enforcement says the crime happened in the 500 block of Allison Street in Charles City.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for Fillmore County burglary

PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for crimes in Fillmore County while still awaiting trial in northeast Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, was ordered Monday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 245 days already served, and must pay $478.71 in restitution. In October 2021, Gossman was charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as well as a charge of misdemeanor theft.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
B100

Frost Advisory In Effect Tonight For Parts of Iowa & Illinois

Welcome to Fall, let's kick it off with the season's first Frost Advisory, shall we?. The National Weather Service Quad Cities has issued a Frost Advisory from midnight Tuesday-8:00 a.m. on Wednesday for the counties of:. Buchanan. Delaware. Dubuque. Benton. Linn. Jones. Jackson. Iowa. Johnson. Cedar. Clinton. Muscatine. Scott. Keokuk.
IOWA STATE

