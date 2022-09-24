Read full article on original website
KIMT
Olmsted County begins offering bivalent vaccine, no appointment clinics
ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're looking for a no appointment necessary COVID-19 bivalent vaccine clinic the Olmsted County Public Health Department has you covered. On Monday the department hosted its first of two clinics at 2100 Campus Drive SE . The second is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30th from 8am-12pm.
KIMT
Luke Bryan concert boosts tourism in farming community
Tens of thousands of fans got to experience a weekend like no other in Eyota over the weekend. Luke Bryan concert boosts tourism in small farming community. With an estimated 20,000 fans showing up to Gar-Lin Dairy Farm the city of Eyota, with a population of 2,000, was booming with tourists ready to enjoy the music and hit the town.
KIMT
Man takes plea deal over Charles City robbery
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County robbery results in a plea deal and suspended sentence. Maxwell Louis John Vanderwerf, 26 of Charles City, was accused of second-degree robbery for allegedly hitting someone in the face while trying to steal money and property on July 27, 2021. Law enforcement says the crime happened in the 500 block of Allison Street in Charles City.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for Fillmore County burglary
PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for crimes in Fillmore County while still awaiting trial in northeast Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, was ordered Monday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 245 days already served, and must pay $478.71 in restitution. In October 2021, Gossman was charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as well as a charge of misdemeanor theft.
KIMT
Minnesota man arrested on multiple warrants for burglary incident in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Minnesota man has been arrested in relation to a burglary incident in Winneshiek County on Monday. According to a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office responded to a potential burglary in progress on 288th Avenue in Burr Oak Township. The burglary suspect had...
Frost Advisory In Effect Tonight For Parts of Iowa & Illinois
Welcome to Fall, let's kick it off with the season's first Frost Advisory, shall we?. The National Weather Service Quad Cities has issued a Frost Advisory from midnight Tuesday-8:00 a.m. on Wednesday for the counties of:. Buchanan. Delaware. Dubuque. Benton. Linn. Jones. Jackson. Iowa. Johnson. Cedar. Clinton. Muscatine. Scott. Keokuk.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Is Searching For Missing 15-Year Old
A local sheriff's office is looking to the community for help in a missing person case that involves a 15-year-old girl. Tosha Kraus was last seen on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 at her home in Lamont Iowa. The Sheriff's office suspects that she was voluntarily picked up by a person Tosha knows.
KIMT
Motorcyclist thrown from bike following 2-vehicle crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after he collided with a vehicle. The man, a 43-year-old, was westbound on 20th St. near 40th Ave. when a vehicle in front of him was making a left turn and they collided. The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and...
