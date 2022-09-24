ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Authorities investigate shooting in West Orange, N.J.

WEST ORANGE, N.J. - Police are investigating a shooting in West Orange Tuesday afternoon. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, investigators from West Orange Police and the Essex County Prosecutor's office are processing the scene and looking for evidence. Details have not yet been released, but the incident happened at the corner of Chestnut Street and Watson Avenue, just outside of a laundromat. Neighbors Caloway talked to say they heard two gunshots. A member of the township council also happened to be in the area. He told Caloway one person was killed here today. "I don't know what the circumstances were. I know the entire neighborhood was up in arms about it, made multiple calls. It's certainly unusual for West Orange in general. But it's still tragic," said West Orange Township Council Member Bill Rutherford. CBS2 has reached out to the local police and the prosecutor's office for more information. Nick Caloway contributed to this report. 
WEST ORANGE, NJ
