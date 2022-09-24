Read full article on original website
Teen facing gun charged linked to Newark shooting death, officials say
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month in Newark, authorities said. A 16-year-old has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the the death of Kyle Eley, of Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Eley...
TRENTON: MIDDLESEX COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO 11 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ILLEGALLY TRANSPORTING GUNS
The following statement is from the Office of the Attorney General. We are aggressively targeting those responsible for the proliferation of guns and gun violence in our communities. Today we announced an 11-year prison sentence for a Middlesex man convicted of illegally transporting guns from Georgia into NJ. Read full...
Authorities investigate shooting in West Orange, N.J.
WEST ORANGE, N.J. - Police are investigating a shooting in West Orange Tuesday afternoon. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, investigators from West Orange Police and the Essex County Prosecutor's office are processing the scene and looking for evidence. Details have not yet been released, but the incident happened at the corner of Chestnut Street and Watson Avenue, just outside of a laundromat. Neighbors Caloway talked to say they heard two gunshots. A member of the township council also happened to be in the area. He told Caloway one person was killed here today. "I don't know what the circumstances were. I know the entire neighborhood was up in arms about it, made multiple calls. It's certainly unusual for West Orange in general. But it's still tragic," said West Orange Township Council Member Bill Rutherford. CBS2 has reached out to the local police and the prosecutor's office for more information. Nick Caloway contributed to this report.
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
Knife-Wielding Man Threatening Restaurant Workers Sought By Newark Police
A knife-wielding man threatening restaurant workers in Newark is being sought by police. Police responded to Sagres Bar & Grill, at 44-50 Prospect Street, on a call of a male with a knife threatening workers around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé said.
Prosecutor: Uncle & Nephew Plead Guilty to 2019 Murder
Thirty-two-year-old Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his 20-year-old nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, both of Lakewood, pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 Howell slaying, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. At the time of sentencing the state will recommend 22...
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
Uncle, Nephew Admit Roles In Fatal Jersey Shore Machete Attack: Prosecutor
Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, have admitted to killing a man with a machete, authorities said. The men from Lakewood are charged with aggravated manslaughter in the slaying that took place in Howell Township in 2019, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
Jersey City road rage incident defused when assailants find out other driver was off-duty cop
A potential road rage incident was averted when the angry occupants of a double-parked vehicle blocking traffic found out the person asking them to move was a Jersey City police lieutenant, authorities said. The off-duty lieutenant reported that he was verbal assaulted and threatened after a vehicle in front of...
Jersey City woman shot in early morning incident: police
A woman was shot in the arm near her home early Sunday morning, Jersey City officials said. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Officers responding to the possibility that there...
2 NJ men arrested after trying to break into car, fleeing in stolen vehicle
Two New Jersey men were arrested after getting caught attempting to break into a car while using another vehicle they stole earlier in the day, authorities said.
Video shows Paterson, NJ police officer punching suspect
PATERSON — Video has surfaced showing police beating a 19-year-old city resident who stopped and asked questions when he saw his older brother being questioned during a traffic stop. Melissa Sanchez told NJ.com that she and her cousin Haneif Booker were leaving a store on Aug. 28 when they...
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
Officials: 17-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in the Bronx Sunday night.
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
Pregnant Lodi woman stabbed to death
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Lodi early Sunday morning. Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant female. Despite life-saving measures, she died.
Man struck by Jersey City sergeant’s pickup truck will receive $292K in lawsuit settlement
Jersey City will pay a man who a police sergeant struck with his vehicle during a chase five years ago nearly $300,000 to settle a federal lawsuit. The City Council last week approved by 8-0 vote the $292,000 settlement with Shiron Cooper related to the Aug. 6, 2017 incident that was caught on camera. The lawsuit was filed against Jersey City, the police department, then-Sgt. John Ransom and Police Officer Patrick Egan, who was eventually dismissed from the lawsuit.
Uncle, Nephew Admit to 2019 Machete Slaying of NJ Man
Two men pleaded guilty to the brutal machete slaying of a man found dead in the middle of a quiet New Jersey street nearly three years ago, prosecutors announced Sunday. The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, admitted to killing the man found on Howell's Hurley Pond Road in Oct. 2019 following a fight that broke out between the three men.
SEEN HIM? 29-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Central Jersey
A 29-year-old man has gone missing in Central Jersey. Jonathan Misak left his Sayreville home located in Main Street Townhomes on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after having an argument with a family member, police said. He is 5-10 and weighs 210 pounds. Misak is on the Autism spectrum...
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
