Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Chad Ryland, Maryland kicker, makes program history despite loss to Michigan
Chad Ryland had a special game against Michigan even though Maryland came up short in the end. He did something that no one in program history has ever done. Ryland nailed a pair of 52 and 53-yard field goals in the first half. Ryland made program history as the first Maryland kicker to hit two field goals from 50 yards or more in a game.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat
Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
247Sports
Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season
Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
Michigan State Embarrassed For Second Week Straight
Griffin and Bass rip Michigan State for their second straight blowout loss, this time against Minnesota. Is it time to panic in East Lansing?. ▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Football is trending up for 5-star, plus another 2023 target
Michigan football didn’t have a huge contingent of recruits on hand for the win over Maryland, but there were two key targets in 2023 and the Wolverines impressed both. Nyckoles Harbor has been a top-tier target for Michigan football throughout the 2023 class and the five-star athlete took his official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend.
247Sports
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Ohio State at Michigan State kickoff time released
On Saturday, October 8, the Michigan State Spartans will keep their run of late-afternoon games going when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes in East Lansing. On Monday, it was revealed that the Spartans and Buckeyes will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game, which will be Ohio State’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question
Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s basketball transfer Allie Kubek suffered torn ACL, out for 2022-23 season
Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Allie Kubek sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the 2022-2023 season, according to a team spokesperson. Kubek transferred from Towson this past offseason where she averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. She is a career 48% shooter from the field and was named to the All-CAA team last season.
247Sports
Christian Anderson Jr. details his ‘great’ official visit to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr. committed to the Michigan basketball program last fall, giving Juwan Howard and the Wolverines a very early pledge in their 2024 class. Nearly a year after announcing that commitment, Anderson Jr. and his family took an official visit to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
Detroit Lions catch huge break for Week 5 matchup at Patriots
When the Detroit Lions take on the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2022 season, they will reportedly catch a huge break. According to a report from Adam Schefter, QB Mac Jones has what doctors have diagnosed as a severe high-ankle sprain that would cause many to need surgery, per sources.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 3
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions managed to find a way to lose on the road to the Minnesota Vikings. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-2 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s top 3 weapons suffer injuries
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost in painful fashion to the Minnesota Vikings but to make things worse, three of Jared Goff‘s top weapons so far this year suffered an injury. We already knew that D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) suffered injuries against...
Fans take to Twitter following awful decision by Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have done it again. No, they didn’t win. They lost a game that was there for the taking. If you’re old enough to have a fully functional brain with a good memory, this isn’t your first rodeo. The Minnesota Vikings drove a stake in all of our hearts when Kirk Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn with under a minute left to give the Vikings the 28-24 victory. Let’s check in on Lions’ Twitter. I’m sure every reaction will be rational.
Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock
Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 1