Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Chad Ryland, Maryland kicker, makes program history despite loss to Michigan

Chad Ryland had a special game against Michigan even though Maryland came up short in the end. He did something that no one in program history has ever done. Ryland nailed a pair of 52 and 53-yard field goals in the first half. Ryland made program history as the first Maryland kicker to hit two field goals from 50 yards or more in a game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season

Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan State Embarrassed For Second Week Straight

Griffin and Bass rip Michigan State for their second straight blowout loss, this time against Minnesota. Is it time to panic in East Lansing?. ▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football is trending up for 5-star, plus another 2023 target

Michigan football didn’t have a huge contingent of recruits on hand for the win over Maryland, but there were two key targets in 2023 and the Wolverines impressed both. Nyckoles Harbor has been a top-tier target for Michigan football throughout the 2023 class and the five-star athlete took his official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game

No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question

Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
ANN ARBOR, MI
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s basketball transfer Allie Kubek suffered torn ACL, out for 2022-23 season

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Allie Kubek sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the 2022-2023 season, according to a team spokesperson. Kubek transferred from Towson this past offseason where she averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. She is a career 48% shooter from the field and was named to the All-CAA team last season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Fans take to Twitter following awful decision by Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions have done it again. No, they didn’t win. They lost a game that was there for the taking. If you’re old enough to have a fully functional brain with a good memory, this isn’t your first rodeo. The Minnesota Vikings drove a stake in all of our hearts when Kirk Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn with under a minute left to give the Vikings the 28-24 victory. Let’s check in on Lions’ Twitter. I’m sure every reaction will be rational.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
DETROIT, MI
