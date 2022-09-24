ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Steve Diamond reveals crisis-hit Worcester had vote on whether to play Newcastle

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8xis_0i8sOTdl00

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond revealed his players held a vote on Friday over whether to go ahead with Saturday’s match against Newcastle Falcons.

The Sixways club face being suspended from all competitions on Monday unless they can convince the Rugby Football Union they have a credible financial plan to continue.

It comes after weeks of turmoil surrounding an unpaid £6million debt to HM Revenue and Customs that is expected to force them into administration, with Worcester burdened by debts totalling more than £25million.

Worcester’s players put aside the off-field troubles with a brilliant 39-5 five-try thrashing of hapless Newcastle, with wings Alex Hearle and Duhan van der Merwe, scrum-half Gareth Simpson, replacement flanker Matt Kvesic and lock Joe Batley all crossing. Fly-half Billy Searle added the rest of Worcester’s points with the boot.

Falcons scored an early try through hooker George McGuigan, but were then blown away in a match Diamond revealed was put up for debate on Friday.

“We had a vote yesterday whether to play or not. It was virtually unanimous that we played,” said Diamond.

“I gave them the option not to play because it is a big risk if we are going into suspension on Monday, but they said to a man that their loyalty to the club made them determined to play.

There’s no plan now. The building isn’t insured from Monday so we are not allowed to train, use the gym or the rest of the facilities.

“The staff here are all volunteering because they are not getting paid and that shows we have a really passionate workforce who care about their jobs and who care about Worcester.

“That is what I would be looking at if I was investor.”

Asked for his gut feeling over how events will play out between now and Monday, Diamond replied: “I’ve no gut feeling.

“When it goes into administration, or if it goes into administration because that’s the rumour on the street, no doubt the relevant parties will contact the directors of the club and they can make the decision.”

Diamond and his Worcester players formed a defiant huddle at the end before embarking on a lap of honour to thank their fans.

Diamond added: “I told the players they have a week off and let’s get to the pub.

“There’s no plan now. The building isn’t insured from Monday so we are not allowed to train, use the gym or the rest of the facilities.

“The caretaker and his wife are being chucked out as residents on the site.

“The week after next we may start training at the amateur club over the road.

“I don’t think you could write this. I think BT have missed a trick not having cameras here but we’re not glamorous are we?”

And Worcester fly-half Searle hit out at owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, accusing them of a lack of communication with the players.

He said: “That’s been the worst thing, they haven’t been in one since we’ve been here.

“We’ve had a few emails and false promises and that’s even worse.”

Newcastle head coach Dave Walder said of his side’s performance: “We talked all week about dealing with the emotion Worcester may bring, but it was disappointing how we fell away.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ted Hill: Worcester players all want club to survive but need ‘Plan B in place’

Club captain Ted Hill accepts that Worcester players will require a “Plan B” given the huge uncertainty surrounding Warriors’ future. Administrators Begbies Traynor are continuing to try and find a buyer for the suspended Gallagher Premiership outfit. Worcester’s debts total more than than £25million, including at least...
RUGBY
newschain

Worcester’s Joe Batley aiming to overcome adversity again after beating cancer

Worcester’s Joe Batley has already triumphed over adversity once in his life – and he remains committed to winning another major fight. The second-row forward, like his Warriors colleagues, is anxiously awaiting developments after Worcester were suspended from all competitions and placed in administration. The Worcester players do...
RUGBY
newschain

Sam Simmonds ‘goes with our blessing’, says Exeter boss Rob Baxter

Rob Baxter says England international Sam Simmonds will leave Exeter with the club’s blessing. Baxter has insisted there are no issues surrounding back-row forward Simmonds’ move to French champions Montpellier next season. He is expected to be available for next year’s World Cup but after that will be...
RUGBY
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle Falcons#Worcester Warriors#The Rugby Football Union#Customs
newschain

As Kate and William head to Wales: 5 places you won’t believe are real

After the death of the Queen and the end of the period of national mourning, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the nation for their first official visit since taking up their new titles. William and Kate will spend the day travelling around the country, first...
TRAVEL
newschain

Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled

Rugby league is set to return to a form of licensing under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its long-term ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport on Wednesday. Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League would be scrapped and clubs instead elevated on the...
TRAVEL
newschain

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jack Hendry thanks Scotland boss Steve Clarke for having confidence in him

Jack Hendry believes he is made for international football and is grateful that Scotland boss Steve Clarke is in agreement. The 27-year-old defender has struggled for domestic game time this season, playing just seven minutes for Serie A side Cremonese, on loan from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, where he started once.
SPORTS
newschain

Conditions key to Marbaan’s Dewhurst challenge

Charlie Fellowes is on weather watch as he prepares Marbaan for a possible tilt at the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 8. The talented two-year-old has won three of his five starts so far, including when striking at Group Two level in Goodwood’s Vintage Stakes in July.
SPORTS
newschain

Gareth Southgate vows to stick to principles as he plots World Cup success

Gareth Southgate vowed to keep doing things his way regardless of the external noise and pressures as the England manager mulls over his World Cup squad selection and plots success in Qatar. This was always going to be a unique year given the tournament’s winter scheduling but the last few...
FIFA
newschain

Judge names youths as he jails them for life for murder of ‘vulnerable’ musician

A judge has named two “pure evil” 17-year-old boys as he jailed them for life to serve a minimum of 18 years for the “brutal” murder of a “vulnerable” musician. Mr Justice Sweeney lifted reporting restrictions at Winchester Crown Court to allow the naming of Jack Hindley and Samuel Jones, who were found guilty of the murder of 35-year-old Edward Reeve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Mark Fotheringham appointed Huddersfield manager

Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager. The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025. Fotheringham replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked earlier this month after just 69 days in charge. Huddersfield’s head of football Leigh Bromby told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World Cup

Under-fire Gareth Southgate knows his future will be dictated by England’s World Cup performance rather than previous successes or the fact his contract runs until 2024. Few could have predicted how the team’s fortunes would improve under the 57-cap former defender, who was initially brought in as interim boss following Sam Allardyce’s shock exit in September 2016.
SOCCER
newschain

Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault

A police constable has been cleared of assaulting ex-Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson, after telling jurors she struck him with a baton as a last resort. Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith was acquitted after jurors rejected prosecution claims that she “lashed out” in anger at Mr Atkinson before his death in Telford, Shropshire, in the early hours of August 15, 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Reid recalls Arc decision that paid off in spectacular fashion

It is tempting to see the 1988 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as ‘the race Mtoto didn’t win’. Tempting, but most unfair. It should be remembered rather as the race Tony Bin and John Reid won together – as a masterpiece of training and jockeyship, and as the finest hour of a very game horse.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy