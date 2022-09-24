ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Inmate found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail later dies at hospital

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — An inmate who was found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail died at a local hospital.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the inmate as 57-year-old Anthony G. Talotta, from Monroeville.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Talotta became unresponsive at the jail on Sept. 20 and died at UPMC Mercy a day later around 10:46 p.m.

Jail spokesperson Jesse Geleynse told our news partners at the Trib that a medical emergency was called for Talotta but he was seen by an attending physician who cleared him to stay at the unit. Later that night, there was a second medical emergency and he was taken to the hospital.

The next day, staff at the hospital called the jail and asked his emergency contact to be notified, Geleynse told the Trib.

“At the same time, efforts were undertaken to have the individual’s bond reduced by the court so they could be released from custody and allowed visitation from loved ones,” Geleynse said to the Trib.

The Trib reports that an order was issued and Talotta was released from custody at 2:30 p.m.

According to court records, Talotta was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with aggravated assault, prohibited use of an offensive weapon and simple assault, the Trib reports. Police said Talotta was cooking in a home run by RMPC Services when he poured a pot of boiling water on a staff member and stabbed him in the hand with a knife when he tried to run away.

The Trib reports that Talotta had been diagnosed with severe mental retardation, autism spectrum disorder, anxiety and depression, according to the criminal complaint.

Talotta’s bail was set at $1,000 and he would’ve been released if he had posted $100, according to court documents.

Talotta’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26.

Comments / 16

Biden’s the best president
3d ago

My friend is in acj now he said it’s horrible Covid ,sanitation ,the food he said he rather eat dog food then the slop they give people not being seen by doctors it’s a mess and nobody answers calls when u call needs investigated surprise inspection

Reply(4)
2
Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
