Augusta Free Press
Slow-w-w-w starts: Washington Commanders need to address sluggish first-half offense
The Washington Commanders managed just 106 yards of offense in the first halves of its losses to Detroit and Philadelphia the past two weeks. The slow-w-w-w starts played into big halftime deficits – 22-0 in the Week 2 loss to the Lions, 24-0 in the Week 3 loss to the Eagles.
