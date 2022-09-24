Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Ukraine's president: No talks with Putin if its land annexed
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president warned Tuesday that Russia’s just concluded “sham referendums” and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia’s “complete isolation” and tough new global sanctions.
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged — on living under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with...
Cleric's supporters try to storm Baghdad's government zone
BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr attempted to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone government area Wednesday as the Iraqi parliament held session on the resignation of its speaker. Associated Press journalists saw those supporting al-Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them....
Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin paved the way Tuesday to annex more of Ukraine and escalate the war by claiming that residents of a large swath overwhelmingly supported joining with Russia in stage-managed referendums the U.S. and its Western allies have dismissed as illegitimate. Pro-Moscow officials said all...
Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage
European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe's energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation
Europe suspects Russia behind gas blasts as Moscow blames ‘international terrorism’
The EU has urgently cranked up security and warned of retaliation following the “highly suspicious” damage to the Nord Stream underwater pipelines in the Baltic Sea.Although no officials have publicly blamed Russia for the explosions, one Western official said the leaks in the gas were a very serious development and suspicions were that Moscow was behind the attack.“On the pipelines, clearly, this looks very serious. The multiple explosions at the same time - it’s very serious, and is going to have to be investigated,” the Western official said, on condition of anonymity.“It definitely looks highly suspicious, but I think...
