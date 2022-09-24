Read full article on original website
WSFA
Multiple high school football games shift to Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple high schools have decided to move their regulary scheduled football matchups from Friday to Thursday, ahead of any issues that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of schools that are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area that will be among...
selmasun.com
Saints take down Park Crossing at Memorial Stadium
Selma Saints got a solid win Friday night beating the Park Crossing Thunderbirds at Memorial Stadium 18-14. The Saints, now 4-2, started the first play with their eyes set on the end zone. Selma scored on a perfectly executed flea flicker to set the tone of the game. Roderick Ward #2 delivered a strike to Omari Smith #4 for a touchdown for 85 yards. Selma did not find the endzone on the two-point conversion.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka basketball legends receive championship rings after 43 years
As the saying goes, better late than never. No one knows that better than the 1979 and 1980 Wetumpka Indians basketball team members and staff, who received their championship rings on Sunday after 43 years of waiting. Surrounded by friends, family, and members of the community, the men and women...
Troy Messenger
Zion Grady receives Alabama offer
This weekend, Charles Henderson High School football player Zion Grady announced that he had received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama. Grady, just a sophomore, continues to receive more and more attention from colleges across the country. His offer from Alabama is just the most recent in a long list of schools that already offered the 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end. Grady already held offers from Troy, Alabama State, Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama A&M, Florida State and Auburn. According to 247Sports, Alabama secondary coach Charles Kelly and defensive coordinator Pete Golding are Grady’s primary recruiters with the Crimson Tide.
selmasun.com
Great Alabama 650 Kayak race comes through Selma next week
The Great Alabama 650 Kayak race blasts off Saturday from Weiss Lake in Northeast Alabama, and paddlers should be passing through Selma a few days later. Race Director Greg Wingo said the lead boats should reach the Selma area sometime early Wednesday, Oct. 4, and the whole group will be passing through during the next 48 hours. In the past, some of the paddlers have stopped at Selma Marina.
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
selmasun.com
Annual Harvest Festival in Marion is Oct. 29
Marion Academy's Annual Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 29. The event will feature carnival booths, tractor pulled hay ride, food truck, a cake walk and other activities. The festival will take place at 3 p.m. at Marion Academy on 505 Washington Street.
Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns
An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
alabamanews.net
The City of Prattville Purchases an Ice Skating Rink for the Holiday Season
The City of Prattville will be adding a new attraction for the Holiday season. Prattville has purchased an ice skating rink that will be a permanent fixture in the downtown area. The skating rink is expected to open December 1 and will be $5 per person for 30 minutes. The...
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say
A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
selmasun.com
St. Paul's Episcopal Church to host Afro-American Gospel Choir on Oct.16
St. Pauls' Episcopal Church will host a concert by the University of Alabama's Afro-American Choir on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. “Our members all share a common enjoyment in serving God through song and dance,” said Choir Advisor Cynthia Moore. “And we’re proud to bring that enjoyment to such a venerable church as St. Paul’s in Selma.”
WSFA
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
alabamanews.net
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Montgomery AL
Montgomery is Alabama’s capital city and the former capital of the Confederate States during the Civil War. Founded in 1813, the city is the cultural capital of the state and the launching pad from which Civil Rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks paved the way for the South’s Civil Rights uprising during the ’50s and ’60s.
selmasun.com
Halloween Monster March in Demopolis set for Oct. 28
With October right around the corner the Demopolis Public Library will hold its annual Halloween Monster March on Oct. 28. All merchants are invited to participate in the event, which will be held at 4 p.m. Demopolis Public Library is located at 211 East Washington Street.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day
An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
selmasun.com
Saturday event to feature health fair, giveaways, free photo voter ID
Voting is a right. Photo identification is now a requirement. The Coalition of Concerned Families is hosting a free Photo ID & Voter Registration Day at Selma Mall on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. that will include a free mobile photo ID unit facilitated by the Secretary of State’s office.
wvua23.com
Possible prison strike to start Monday across Alabama
BIBB COUNTY – Prison inmates and prison workers are prepping for a possible statewide strike for all inmates within Alabama’s prison system. On Monday, Sept. 26, Alabama prisoners will reportedly go on strike from food service, grounds work or any jobs assigned. Inmates said they’re taking action because...
wcbi.com
Winona shooting suspect arrested in Montgomery County, Ala.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting his girlfriend was arrested after a day on the run. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page says 53-year-old Willie Richardson was arrested today. Deputies say the shooting happened early Sunday morning. No update has been posted...
alabamanews.net
Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
