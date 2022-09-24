This weekend, Charles Henderson High School football player Zion Grady announced that he had received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama. Grady, just a sophomore, continues to receive more and more attention from colleges across the country. His offer from Alabama is just the most recent in a long list of schools that already offered the 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end. Grady already held offers from Troy, Alabama State, Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama A&M, Florida State and Auburn. According to 247Sports, Alabama secondary coach Charles Kelly and defensive coordinator Pete Golding are Grady’s primary recruiters with the Crimson Tide.

