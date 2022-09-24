ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Still Here: John Wall Reveals He Almost Had His Foot Amputated After Infections From Surgery

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

In The Players’ Tribune John Wall reveals after his injury he almost had to amputate his food over infection from surgeries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EChZp_0i8sO1Fu00
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

In this upcoming 2022-2023 season John Wall will make his long-awaited return to the NBA court. He will be playing with the Los Angeles Clipper alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The road back to the court hasn’t been an easy one for Wall who recently gave a look into his life during the pandemic and the past few years while away from the game after serious injuries sidelined him. Last month Wall revealed he lost his mother and grandmother all while dealing with his bounce back to the league.

John Wall Reveals He Almost Had to Amputate His Foot Due To Infections Post Surgery

In a new piece for The Players Tribune titled “I’m Still Here” John Wall tells his story his way. The piece is a must-read for anyone that’s a fan of Wall and also sports in general. Wall also reveals he almost had his foot amputated due to complications post-surgery.

“In the span of three years, I went from being on top of the world to losing damn near everything I ever cared about,” he wrote. “In 2017, I’m jumping up on the announcer’s table in D.C. after forcing Game 7 against Boston, and I’m the king of the city. I’m getting a max extension, thinking I’m a Wizard for life. A year later, I tore my Achilles and lost the only sanctuary I’ve ever known—the game of basketball. I ended up with such a bad infection from the surgeries that I nearly had to have my foot amputated. A year later, I lost my best friend in the whole world, my mom, to breast cancer.”

Returning to the court will be bittersweet for Wall who by all means had a very obstacle-filled journey getting his career back on track.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#The Los Angeles Clipper#The Players Tribune#Achilles
NBA

Lonzo Ball "can't run or jump", talks surgery and next steps

Fate and misfortune, sadly, hit first Tuesday when the Bulls began training camp for the 2022-23 NBA season. Lonzo Ball, Tuesday, acknowledged on the eve of his third knee surgery that he still cannot run or jump nine months after the surgery that was supposed to resolve those issues, can’t flex his knees properly and cannot even attempt routine basketball activities. Which is a devastating, knock-the-wind-out-of-preseason gut punch that, at least for now, is taking the air out of what the Bulls were hoping would be an uplifting start to the season.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy