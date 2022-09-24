ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lolla, NASCAR contracts prove alders should weigh larger role in park district, advocate says

By Craig Dellimore
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The head of Friends of the Parks said a proposal to give Chicago alderpersons more say in contracting for big events, such as NASCAR and Lollapalooza , is very timely.

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reily has introduced an ordinance that would require City Council approval for some future big sports or special events, including those that draw over 10,000 people.

Juanita Irizarry, Executive Director of Friends of the Parks, said that following contracts for big events in Grant Park scheduled to take place in 2023, the time is right to discuss which role Chicago alders should play.

“We do find some aldermen say, ‘Hey, hands off, that’s not my problem; we’re not in charge of the parks,’” Irizarry said. “But other aldermen say, ‘Wait a minute, that park — and it’s used very much — is important to the health and safety of my community, so I do want to be engaged inn the park.’”

Irizarry said an advisory group for Grant Park just held its first meeting this week.

Hear more from Irizarry on WBBM’s “At Issue” program, which will run at 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. this Sunday.

