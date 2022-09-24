ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Centre Daily

Dodgers Forecast: Who Are the Most Likely NLDS Opponents for L.A.?

The Dodgers know when they'll play their first postseason game: October 11. They know where they'll play that game: Dodger Stadium. What they don't yet know, and won't know for almost two weeks, is who their opponents will be in that series. There are currently five other teams in NL playoff spots, and the Cardinals are the only one we know the Dodgers won't play in the NLDS. There's also a team outside the currently playoff picture who still has a chance.
Centre Daily

After Quiet Rookie Season, Richie Grant Rewarding Falcons’ Patience

It was 4th-and-18, and the Atlanta Falcons defense needed to make one more play to get the team its first win of the season. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith dropped back to pass, was forced to evade the pocket following pressure from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and uncorked a bullet towards receiver Tyler Lockett.
Centre Daily

O’Donnell Earns Rare Special Teams Award for Packers Punter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a decade, a Green Bay Packers punter was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Pat O’Donnell earned that honor on Wednesday for his work in the Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay. O’Donnell punted seven times against...
Centre Daily

Week 4 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 4 list. After missing last week’s game with a knee issue, Meyers may sit out in his matchup against the Packers. I gave him almost full projections until New England releases their practice reports this week.
Centre Daily

Wagner Seahawks Scouting Report

Syracuse football is set to host FCS Wagner on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are five things to know about the Seahawks entering the matchup. In three games to date, Wagner has given up at least 370 yards of total offense and 27 points in each. In fact, the Seahawks defense has allowed over 540 yards and 48 points in two of its three games. The issue has not been one sided either. Rutgers threw for over 250 yards and ran for over 320 in a 66-7 win. Fordham threw for over 380 yards and ran for over 161 in a 48-31 win. In fact, Wagner has only two sacks and three forced turnovers on the season. Linebacker Tre Vallar leads the team in tackles with 20, while defensive lineman Titus Leo leads the team with 5.5 tackles for loss.
Centre Daily

Four New York Giants Story Lines for Week 4

Yes, the New York Giants' loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys hurt on several levels--a loss in the division to a heated rival, a home loss, and a loss on a night where seven men from various championship teams were inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. But is...
Centre Daily

Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
