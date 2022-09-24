Syracuse football is set to host FCS Wagner on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are five things to know about the Seahawks entering the matchup. In three games to date, Wagner has given up at least 370 yards of total offense and 27 points in each. In fact, the Seahawks defense has allowed over 540 yards and 48 points in two of its three games. The issue has not been one sided either. Rutgers threw for over 250 yards and ran for over 320 in a 66-7 win. Fordham threw for over 380 yards and ran for over 161 in a 48-31 win. In fact, Wagner has only two sacks and three forced turnovers on the season. Linebacker Tre Vallar leads the team in tackles with 20, while defensive lineman Titus Leo leads the team with 5.5 tackles for loss.

