Hurricane Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

click orlando
Storm preppers wait hours for sandbags in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds waited for sandbags at Mitchell Ellington Park Tuesday in a line much longer than Monday’s line as Brevard County’s tropical storm watch was upgraded to a tropical storm warning. Residents like Janet Arnold said the seven or eight inches of rain that...
Here’s how Brevard County is preparing for Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents who’ve experienced flooding in recent weeks are now worried about even more water coming in as Hurricane Ian nears. The county is pumping water out of some of those neighborhoods ahead of the storm. But many people waited in line for hours to get sandbags.
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Mary...
fox35orlando.com
Flagler, Seminole counties ask some residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler and Seminole counties has asked residents in some areas to evacuate as an intensifying Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The following Zones are asked to leave and seek shelter:. Residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide. Zone A, the...
WESH
Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Melbourne to Distribute Free Sandbags to Residents on Tuesday at Club 52/Greyhound Park
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – City of Melbourne officials announced that sandbags would be available for residents on Tuesday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ■ Club 52/Greyhound Park, 1100 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL 32935. ■ Please enter at the Sarno Rd. entrance. Quantity:
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
Hurricane Ian brings flooding threat to Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian moves closer, all eyes in Seminole County are turning to the Saint Johns River. Anyone near the river and lakes in the area are at risk of flooding, and emergency officials have concerns with Hurricane Ian approaching because the water is already high due this year’s rain.
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots September 27, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mugshots are removed 30 days after publishing.
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday
The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
aroundosceola.com
11 a.m. update: storm path shifts east closer to Osceola, expect flooding rains, and to shelter in place through Thursday
Osceola County officials said to expect high-end tropical storm-force winds and possible hurricane wind conditions starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Friday due to slow-moving Hurricane Ian. As well, 6-8 inches of rain are forecast in that period, which should have the attention of those living in low-lying areas.
cw34.com
Ian's imminent impact: Treasure Coast nursery prepping for the storm
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Farmers and nurseries on the Treasure Coast and out west are bracing for impacts of Hurricane Ian. C.W. Willis Family Farms are clearing their drains and taking other precautions before they close down for the next few days. “There’s going to be a mess...
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Orlando Utilities Commission crews preparing for power outages
Orlando Utilities Commission crews are getting a jump start on preparing for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Aware of supply chain issues last fall, OUC ordered plenty of supplies they’ll need ahead of time to go out and restore power.
