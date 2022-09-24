Read full article on original website
Filling up for free: $4,000 in gas given away
Kings Harvest gave away $4,000 in free gas on Tuesday. “Just trying to bless the community,” Kings Harvest Director Terri Gleize said. “We have some extra money and we were just hoping to help some people out since gas prices are so high.”. Customers lined up for blocks...
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Rock Falls Lumberjack Show Returns
Submitted by Melinda Jones, Rock Falls Director of Tourism & Events. Rock Falls Tourism and Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market are excited to be bringing back the Lumberjack Show & Beard Contest for its 2nd year! The event will be held at Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market, 1206 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, on Saturday, October 1st.
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
The Public’s Voice; Light Up The Park To Return
Happy Fall everyone, what an amazing time of year isn’t it? The cool fall mornings have arrived, we’re sending our children back to school for another amazing school year (great job to all of our PLT Staff and Faculty for all that they do) and also the many activities we have coming up here in Prophetstown.
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa eatery opens doors; nacupuncture clinic in Galena; family-owned dealership marks 70 years
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as...
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
PHS Class of ’57 Reunites
The class of 1957 from Prophetstown High School had is 65th class reunion on Saturday, September 24, at the Forest Inn. There were 12 class members and 5 spouses present. The class decided to meet again in 2023.
Petitions For PLT #3 School Board Available
Nominating petition forms for the April 4, 2023 school board election are available at the Whiteside. County Clerk’s office or may be picked up at the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD #3 district office. located at 79 Grove Street, Prophetstown, IL. Three seats on the seven-member board of education will be filled...
Gold Star Riders Make Stop (video/photos)
With little fanfare, 34 bicycle riders stopped at the Prophetstown Park District last Thursday afternoon to take a break from their day long ride between Galesburg and Rock Falls. The annual event know as the “Gold Star 500”, is a five-day bike ride beginning in Springfield and ending at Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago.
Meet The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
Freeport gets federal grant to buy new ambulance
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department has received a large grant to buy a new ambulance. The grant awards the department with almost $263,000. Funds will be coming from FEMA’s “Assistance to Firefighters Grant Vehicle Acquisition Program.” The grant has helped firefighters and first responders since 2001 by obtaining emergency equipment, vehicles and […]
The 11 Best Things to Do in Galena, Illinois
Galena, Illinois, named after the mineral found in the ore that created a profitable mining industry, has much to do and explore for a mid-sized town. You’ll likely spend most of your time in the Galena Historic District, a large section of the city that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Due to the mineral rush and later the location as the center of the steamboat industry on the Mississippi River, this town was once estimated to have 10,000 residents, topping Chicago at the time. Multiple Civil War generals made this town their home alongside Ulysses S. Grant. Beyond the history, which can be seen everywhere, visitors love experiencing boutique shopping along the charming curved streets, wine tasting, and fun dining. Keep reading to learn about the best things to do in Galena.
Greg Sandrock Elected to National IIABA Leadership Team
The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) installed Greg Sandrock, CIC, AFIS, of The Cornerstone Agency in Tampico, Illinois as the newest member of the association’s executive committee at the recent Big “I” Leadership Conference in Niagara Falls. “IIABA...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
City Of Prophetstown Seeking Bids For Demolition
The City of Prophetstown Illinois will receive bids for the demolition and disposal of a structure located at 114 Railroad Street in Prophetstown, Illinois until 10:00AM on the 18th day of October, 2022, at Prophetstown City Hall located at 339 Washington Street, Prophetstown, Illinois. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
Areas of Mendota lose phone; Internet service
MENDOTA – Many customers of Frontier Telephone and Internet were without service after having a main trunk line damaged last Thursday. Officials with the city of Mendota confirmed that a horizontal drilling machine damaged multiple utility services at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave and Monroe Street. Since spring, over two dozen different underground utilities have been damaged during the installation of city-wide fiber optic lines, including water, sewer, electric and gas lines.
Moline May Grow South of the Airport
Ryan Hvitlok, Director of Community and Economic Development, says the city must grow so it can continue to provide essential services to its residents. "We want to insure that this is smart growth, growth that is sustainable, both environmentally but also economically. So that we're not just going to grow for growth's sake. We want to insure that where we do grow it's a methodical and well thought-out process."
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
