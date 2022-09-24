Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
WLWT 5
Ohio school's service dog poses for school picture
GOSHEN, Ohio — It was picture day for students at Goshen Middle School and that included the school's facility dog, Meg. The school posted her picture on their Facebook page with the caption, "GMS Facility dog Meg has nailed her yearbook photo once again! We hope this puts a smile on your face, just like she does for us every day!"
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy High School receives Ohio’s third-highest growth index score
TROY – Out of 3,096 schools in the state of Ohio, Troy High School posted the third-highest growth index score on the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) annual state report card, which was released last week. Growth index is a measure of a school’s improvement over previous years....
dayton.com
Dayton native Cathy Guisewite to kick off Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop
There are limited spots still available for this year’s in-person Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, slated Oct. 20-22 at the University of Dayton. The workshop is a place for writers who love humor to explore their passion and gain insight from industry experts. This year, one of the keynote speakers is a Dayton native known for the comic strip that bears her name: Cathy Guisewite.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
dayton.com
ChalkFest this weekend to include launch of Project Scare-a-Crow in Springfield
Art doesn’t have to hang on a wall, sit on a pedestal or in an installation to be creative and unique. That’s where ChalkFest stands out in that anybody can become an artist just with a simple, colorful schoolyard recess standby and a sidewalk. Add in a seasonal...
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy
The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said. That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.
dayton.com
Documentary on redlining, inequality in Dayton and Springfield wins top honors
The documentary “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield” by ThinkTV won in the Topical Feature category at the National Educational Telecommunications Association’s Public Media Awards. “This is a story about how a little-known federal policy from the 1930s continues to impact the lives and hopes of...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man receives hereditary ALS diagnosis after his father's passing
CINCINNATI — For years, WLWT has been bringing its audience stories of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients, helping them get access to drugs that could prolong their life and taking their fight to lawmakers. But there's another devastating reality to this disease that's 100 % fatal: the genetic impact. It's...
dayton.com
Dayton Funk All-Stars to play pop-up concert at Employment Opportunity Center
The Dayton Funk All-Stars will perform at a concert hosted by the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Levitt Pavilion this weekend. From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 W. Third St. in Dayton is having an open house to showcase the different services it offers. In addition to the open house, there will be live music, line dancing, raffle prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
wnewsj.com
Henry Casey Camp honors Clark County’s last Civil War veteran
Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) on Sunday dedicated a bronze plaque at the grave site of Charles William Needles in Springfield at Ferncliff Cemetery recognizing him as Clark County’s last surviving Union Civil War veteran. The ceremony was organized...
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Richmond homeless community gives ‘most valuable gift’ in honor of fallen officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — A small gesture has left a permanent mark on the Richmond Police Department in the wake of Officer Seara Burton’s death. At Burton’s funeral Monday, Lt. Donnie Benedict recounted the “most valuable gift” he’d seen given to honor her life and service.
Miami Valley school district launches site to connect community to students in need
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A resource to connect students with the help they need outside of the classroom launched in a Miami Valley school district, now school leaders need the community to get involved. A website called Neighborhood Bridges launched at Mad River Local Schools in Riverside on September 20. Now anyone, anywhere can see […]
dayton.com
GET ACTIVE: Outdoor adventure experience returns to Dayton after 2-year hiatus
About 25,000 people are expected attend OutdoorX. Breaking a sweat or taking a break, both are possible at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. OutdoorX, as it’s often referred to, is a two-day celebration of outdoor adventure in the Outdoor Adventure Capital of the Midwest – Dayton, Ohio. After a two-year pandemic-prompted hiatus, the Five Rivers MetroParks event that welcomes approximately 25,000 festivalgoers annually is back on the books for Oct. 1-2 at Eastwood MetroPark.
dayton.com
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrate 12th birthday
Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrated their 12th birthday last week. Brothers Joseph and Tecumseh were born on Sept. 19, 2010. Zoo officials said the while the two are brothers, they definitely have their own distinct personalities. Tecumseh is more friendly toward new people whereas Joe needs a little bit of...
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
