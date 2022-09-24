ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

dayton.com

Dayton Funk All-Stars to play pop-up concert at Employment Opportunity Center

The Dayton Funk All-Stars will perform at a concert hosted by the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Levitt Pavilion this weekend. From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 W. Third St. in Dayton is having an open house to showcase the different services it offers. In addition to the open house, there will be live music, line dancing, raffle prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton native Cathy Guisewite to kick off Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop

There are limited spots still available for this year’s in-person Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, slated Oct. 20-22 at the University of Dayton. The workshop is a place for writers who love humor to explore their passion and gain insight from industry experts. This year, one of the keynote speakers is a Dayton native known for the comic strip that bears her name: Cathy Guisewite.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

GET ACTIVE: Outdoor adventure experience returns to Dayton after 2-year hiatus

About 25,000 people are expected attend OutdoorX. Breaking a sweat or taking a break, both are possible at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. OutdoorX, as it’s often referred to, is a two-day celebration of outdoor adventure in the Outdoor Adventure Capital of the Midwest – Dayton, Ohio. After a two-year pandemic-prompted hiatus, the Five Rivers MetroParks event that welcomes approximately 25,000 festivalgoers annually is back on the books for Oct. 1-2 at Eastwood MetroPark.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Phebe’s Café to close at end of October

Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
DAYTON, OH
roadtirement.com

Historic Starr Piano and Gennett Recording Studio

Richmond Indiana is a history filled city on the Ohio-Indiana border in the central part of the state. Both I-70 and Historic US 40 run through Richmond. One of the historic sites in Richmond is the remains of the old Starr Piano manufacturing plants and the Gennett Recording studios. Starr...
RICHMOND, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Mother and daughter to open Blush Beauty Boutique

PIQUA – Blush Beauty Boutique, in Piqua, will have its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The boutique is owned by Christy Morrow and Marissa Holter, a mother and daughter team. The boutique will feature a variety of services involving hair, makeup, massage, nails,...
PIQUA, OH
countynewsonline.org

There are new dogs at the Shelter!

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua High School celebrates homecoming

PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week

Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Documentary on redlining, inequality in Dayton and Springfield wins top honors

The documentary “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield” by ThinkTV won in the Topical Feature category at the National Educational Telecommunications Association’s Public Media Awards. “This is a story about how a little-known federal policy from the 1930s continues to impact the lives and hopes of...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Ole! Chipotle busy at Tuesday grand opening

Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington officially opened for business Tuesday — across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue — with the expected large crowd. Antonino Gonzalez had waited at Chipotle since 8:30 a.m. to make sure he was the first customer.
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said. That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Ballet artistic director to step down at end of this season

Karen Russo Burke will conclude her 10-year tenure as artistic director of Dayton Ballet at the end of the 2022-2023 season, which is also the 85th anniversary of Dayton Ballet and the 95th anniversary of Dayton Ballet School. The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance also announces a search committee to identify...
DAYTON, OH

