ChalkFest this weekend to include launch of Project Scare-a-Crow in Springfield
Art doesn’t have to hang on a wall, sit on a pedestal or in an installation to be creative and unique. That’s where ChalkFest stands out in that anybody can become an artist just with a simple, colorful schoolyard recess standby and a sidewalk. Add in a seasonal...
Dayton Funk All-Stars to play pop-up concert at Employment Opportunity Center
The Dayton Funk All-Stars will perform at a concert hosted by the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Levitt Pavilion this weekend. From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 W. Third St. in Dayton is having an open house to showcase the different services it offers. In addition to the open house, there will be live music, line dancing, raffle prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
Dayton native Cathy Guisewite to kick off Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop
There are limited spots still available for this year’s in-person Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, slated Oct. 20-22 at the University of Dayton. The workshop is a place for writers who love humor to explore their passion and gain insight from industry experts. This year, one of the keynote speakers is a Dayton native known for the comic strip that bears her name: Cathy Guisewite.
GET ACTIVE: Outdoor adventure experience returns to Dayton after 2-year hiatus
About 25,000 people are expected attend OutdoorX. Breaking a sweat or taking a break, both are possible at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. OutdoorX, as it’s often referred to, is a two-day celebration of outdoor adventure in the Outdoor Adventure Capital of the Midwest – Dayton, Ohio. After a two-year pandemic-prompted hiatus, the Five Rivers MetroParks event that welcomes approximately 25,000 festivalgoers annually is back on the books for Oct. 1-2 at Eastwood MetroPark.
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
Construction to begin this fall on Warped Wing’s new brewery, taproom in Huber Heights
Warped Wing Brewing Company is expected to open a new brewery and taproom location in Huber Heights in the spring/summer of 2023 with construction beginning this fall. “Huber Heights is definitely a community on the move and we are very excited to be a part of it” said Nick Bowman, co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing.
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
In Yellow Springs: Pizza shop owners buy building; tenant Subway closes
Bentino’s Pizza is looking for a new tenant. After 16 years of renting a space in Yellow Springs, Carl and Kim Lea, the owners of Bentino’s Pizza, can now call 107½ Xenia Avenue their forever home. The husband and wife team said they purchased the property in...
Historic Starr Piano and Gennett Recording Studio
Richmond Indiana is a history filled city on the Ohio-Indiana border in the central part of the state. Both I-70 and Historic US 40 run through Richmond. One of the historic sites in Richmond is the remains of the old Starr Piano manufacturing plants and the Gennett Recording studios. Starr...
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
Mother and daughter to open Blush Beauty Boutique
PIQUA – Blush Beauty Boutique, in Piqua, will have its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The boutique is owned by Christy Morrow and Marissa Holter, a mother and daughter team. The boutique will feature a variety of services involving hair, makeup, massage, nails,...
There are new dogs at the Shelter!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
Documentary on redlining, inequality in Dayton and Springfield wins top honors
The documentary “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield” by ThinkTV won in the Topical Feature category at the National Educational Telecommunications Association’s Public Media Awards. “This is a story about how a little-known federal policy from the 1930s continues to impact the lives and hopes of...
Ole! Chipotle busy at Tuesday grand opening
Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington officially opened for business Tuesday — across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue — with the expected large crowd. Antonino Gonzalez had waited at Chipotle since 8:30 a.m. to make sure he was the first customer.
NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy
The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said. That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
Dayton Ballet artistic director to step down at end of this season
Karen Russo Burke will conclude her 10-year tenure as artistic director of Dayton Ballet at the end of the 2022-2023 season, which is also the 85th anniversary of Dayton Ballet and the 95th anniversary of Dayton Ballet School. The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance also announces a search committee to identify...
