There are limited spots still available for this year’s in-person Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, slated Oct. 20-22 at the University of Dayton. The workshop is a place for writers who love humor to explore their passion and gain insight from industry experts. This year, one of the keynote speakers is a Dayton native known for the comic strip that bears her name: Cathy Guisewite.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO