ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott has ominous comment for NASCAR after crashing out

Chase Elliott sent something of a warning to NASCAR on Sunday after crashing out of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott dealt with tire problems during the race, which directly led to his crash on lap 184. His right front tire appeared to catch fire, sending him into the wall and knocking him out of the race.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Briscoe, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Richard Childress
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
B.j. Mcleod
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Joey Logano
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Person
Aric Almirola
Popculture

NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing

A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin

NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News

On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Brothers Racing#Hendrick Motorsports#Texas Motor Speedway#Bristol Motor Speedway
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race

NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Cody Ware's Decision

This past weekend, Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall. After he was assisted out of the No. 51 Ford, he was transported to the infield care center. On Tuesday afternoon, Ware provided an update on his status. Believe it or not, he plans on getting behind the wheel for this upcoming Sunday's race.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.

Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy