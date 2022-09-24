Read full article on original website
Chase Elliott has ominous comment for NASCAR after crashing out
Chase Elliott sent something of a warning to NASCAR on Sunday after crashing out of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott dealt with tire problems during the race, which directly led to his crash on lap 184. His right front tire appeared to catch fire, sending him into the wall and knocking him out of the race.
Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle
Kyle Busch may have left Hendrick Motorsports years ago, but he still took a shot at his old employer -- and NASCAR at large -- with a single tweet. The post Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving
NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
Martin Truex Jr. Calls Out NASCAR in a Way the Sport Cannot Ignore
Drivers are fed up with farcical races like the playoff showdown at Texas Motor Speedway. where tire problems triggered eight cautions. The post Martin Truex Jr. Calls Out NASCAR in a Way the Sport Cannot Ignore appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tyler Reddick wins in Texas as major feud brews between NASCAR playoffs contenders
Tyler Reddick bowed out of the NASCAR playoffs last week but still managed to pick up a victory in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Reddick was among one of the last racers driving in the more than five-hour affair. The race was delayed...
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing
A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin
NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race
NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
Tyler Reddick Wins at Texas Motor Speedway One Week After Being Eliminated from Playoffs
Another race, another spoiler. Tyler Reddick was eliminated just one week ago and now he’s taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway. It was an ugly race. This one took about a fourth of Sunday to get through with. 500 miles is no joke, folks! NASCAR in the hot heat of Texas gets messy.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Cody Ware's Decision
This past weekend, Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall. After he was assisted out of the No. 51 Ford, he was transported to the infield care center. On Tuesday afternoon, Ware provided an update on his status. Believe it or not, he plans on getting behind the wheel for this upcoming Sunday's race.
Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine?
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.
Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
