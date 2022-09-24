Hurricane Ian: Flagler County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

Read full article on original website
Granny Kracker
5d ago
The majority of us in Flagler County will experience owner Outage. Please remind people because of our sewage Pep tanks…we are vulnerable to sewage back ups. Please remind the public in Palm Coast…Do not use anything that will fill your tank…we need power for the pump. Do not take showers or baths, sponge bath, do not wash clothes or dishes. Flush toilet, once a day. And flooding, which our Drain Department is inept…will cause flooding and fill up youPep tank. Tornadoes hit Palm Coast during last major hit. Emergency Radio. Prepare starting June 1 until November 1. Not the last minute. Palm Coast/Flagler County should partner with the News Media and make a magazine that tells you All the info that you need. Like they do in S/W Florida.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Palm Coast, Ormond Beach officials ask locals to minimize water use as crews assess storm damage
Officials in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach and other area cities are asking locals to conserve water to avoid straining the cities' utility systems as floodwaters recede. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents,...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County officials warn flood water will continue to rise, reopens sandbag locations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County's leaders say they expect post-Hurricane Ian flooding to get worse. The community is coming together to help each other out. Dozens of people filled sandbags in Oviedo, which is bracing for more flooding. They say it's neighbors helping neighbors. They've been going back and...
Flagler County expands evacuations to Woodlands neighborhood as Ian's 'significant flooding'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents living in Flagler County's Woodlands neighborhood, otherwise known as Evacuation Zone C, are advised to evacuate the area amid significant flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ian, the county announced on Thursday. Rising floodwaters may impact homes in the area and make it impossible for...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia dealing with flooding, power outages: Friday morning update
Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but now the power restoration and cleanup begins. The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, that Volusia County can expect record river flooding to continue to next week. The storm is now expect to hit the Carolinas this afternoon with hurricane...
palmcoastobserver.com
Residents in Hurricane Evacuation Zones B and F urged to leave the area
Flagler County as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday is urging those residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off of Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive — also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B — to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 30: 'Destruction left behind is indescribable'
“The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is indescribable,” said Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain. “Homes, roads and businesses are underwater.”. The recovery and healing process is underway. The storm has moved on, but the danger remains. Because many roads remain underwater and are littered with...
‘Leave immediately’: Flagler County urges some residents to evacuate over flooding concerns
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are urging residents of several southeast Flagler neighborhoods Thursday afternoon to leave immediately. Residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive – also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B – are asked to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding, officials said.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian
Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...
Volusia County coast pounded and buildings damaged by Hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County was pounded by Ian’s wind and rain Thursday. People in the county are under a curfew until 7 a.m. The curfew was put into place because of the damage to roads. Channel 9 reporter Demi Johnson has been out on the coast...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
News4Jax.com
Flagler neighborhoods urged to evacuate due to potential flooding threat
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, Flagler County officials urged residents in the Woodlands neighborhood, which is evacuation Zone C, to evacuate immediately due to significant flooding. At 1:30 p.m., Officials added evacuation Zone B which includes Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow...
palmcoastobserver.com
City residents asked to limit water usage during storm
As Hurricane Ian continues its push through Central Florida, residents are advised to pay close attention to weather reports and media reports regarding flooding that might occur due to continuous rainfall. Heavy rainfall from the storm is expected to continue through Friday evening. As a result, the City of Palm...
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows damage to Flagler Beach pier caused by Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler County was battered by Ian causing damage across the area and ripping away a portion of Flagler Beach’s historic pier. The pier, which has stood since 1928, has survived several hurricanes but not without some scars and Ian is no exception. Drone video...
click orlando
Man dies in flooded Volusia home while awaiting rescue from Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 67-year-old Volusia County man died Thursday night when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in a high-water vehicle went to Lake Drive near New Smyrna...
click orlando
Flagler County issues countywide curfew, evacuation order as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A countywide curfew and evacuation order is now in effect for Flagler County residents, according to county officials. The curfew goes into effect Wednesday at 8 p.m., and will be in effect “every night until Hurricane Ian has left our area and it’s safe enough for the curfew to be lifted or modified,” according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
palmcoastobserver.com
Woodlands residents urged to leave immediately
Flagler County as of 11 a.m. Thursday is urging the entire Woodlands neighborhood — also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone C — to leave immediately after coordinating with Palm Coast. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
WESH
Flagler County puts curfew into effect, asks people in some areas to evacuate
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County has put a curfew into effect for the entire county asHurricane Ian approaches Florida. The curfew will go into effect each day from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice, according to the county. The emergency management director released a statement on...
flaglerlive.com
If You’re Sheltering In Place in Hurricane Ian’s Path, Fill Out This Survey For Your Safety
If you’re sheltering in place, have been asked to evacuate and your home is in the path of Hurricane Ian or Tropical Storm Ian, the state wants you to fill out a survey that may help in rescuing you should you need it in the immediate aftermath of the storm.
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
Comments / 5