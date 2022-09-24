ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hurricane Ian: Flagler County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 6 days ago
Granny Kracker
5d ago

The majority of us in Flagler County will experience owner Outage. Please remind people because of our sewage Pep tanks…we are vulnerable to sewage back ups. Please remind the public in Palm Coast…Do not use anything that will fill your tank…we need power for the pump. Do not take showers or baths, sponge bath, do not wash clothes or dishes. Flush toilet, once a day. And flooding, which our Drain Department is inept…will cause flooding and fill up youPep tank. Tornadoes hit Palm Coast during last major hit. Emergency Radio. Prepare starting June 1 until November 1. Not the last minute. Palm Coast/Flagler County should partner with the News Media and make a magazine that tells you All the info that you need. Like they do in S/W Florida.

ormondbeachobserver.com

Palm Coast, Ormond Beach officials ask locals to minimize water use as crews assess storm damage

Officials in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach and other area cities are asking locals to conserve water to avoid straining the cities' utility systems as floodwaters recede. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents,...
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia dealing with flooding, power outages: Friday morning update

Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but now the power restoration and cleanup begins. The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, that Volusia County can expect record river flooding to continue to next week. The storm is now expect to hit the Carolinas this afternoon with hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Residents in Hurricane Evacuation Zones B and F urged to leave the area

Flagler County as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday is urging those residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off of Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive — also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B — to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 30: 'Destruction left behind is indescribable'

“The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is indescribable,” said Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain. “Homes, roads and businesses are underwater.”. The recovery and healing process is underway. The storm has moved on, but the danger remains. Because many roads remain underwater and are littered with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Leave immediately’: Flagler County urges some residents to evacuate over flooding concerns

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are urging residents of several southeast Flagler neighborhoods Thursday afternoon to leave immediately. Residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive – also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B – are asked to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding, officials said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian

Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler neighborhoods urged to evacuate due to potential flooding threat

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, Flagler County officials urged residents in the Woodlands neighborhood, which is evacuation Zone C, to evacuate immediately due to significant flooding. At 1:30 p.m., Officials added evacuation Zone B which includes Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow...
palmcoastobserver.com

City residents asked to limit water usage during storm

As Hurricane Ian continues its push through Central Florida, residents are advised to pay close attention to weather reports and media reports regarding flooding that might occur due to continuous rainfall. Heavy rainfall from the storm is expected to continue through Friday evening. As a result, the City of Palm...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Flagler County issues countywide curfew, evacuation order as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A countywide curfew and evacuation order is now in effect for Flagler County residents, according to county officials. The curfew goes into effect Wednesday at 8 p.m., and will be in effect “every night until Hurricane Ian has left our area and it’s safe enough for the curfew to be lifted or modified,” according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Woodlands residents urged to leave immediately

Flagler County as of 11 a.m. Thursday is urging the entire Woodlands neighborhood — also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone C — to leave immediately after coordinating with Palm Coast. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

