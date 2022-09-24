ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

Glenwood Girls' Earn Cross Country Crown at Harlan, Harlan, 2nd, Atlantic, 3rd

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Glenwood) With two runners in the top ten, the Glenwood girls edged Harlan for the team title at the Cyclone Invitational Cross Country Meet at Harlan on Saturday.

Glenwood scored 70 points, Harlan, 77, and Atlantic finished third, with 127-points in the 14-team field.

Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan won the individual title; Madelyn Berglund of Glenwood, second; Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, third; Charlotte Gregor, Omaha South, fourth; Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig finished fifth; Claire Pellett, Atlantic, sixth, Maria Dea, Kuemper, seventh, Lauren Hughes, Glenwood, eighth, Brylee Schechinger, Harlan, ninth, and Belle Berg of Atlantic finished, tenth.

Team results:

  1. Glenwood, 70
  2. Harlan, 77
  3. Atlantic, 127
  4. Omaha, South, 139
  5. Denison-Schleswig, 143
  6. Clarinda, 175
  7. Treynor, 188
  8. Council Bluffs, Abraham, 196
  9. Lewis Central, 204
  10. Riverside, 204
  11. AHSTW, 214
  12. Kuemper, 266
  13. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

