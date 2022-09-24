It's Tuesday, September 27 and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. For the past week or so, the Wordle gods have not been too forgiving to the player base, giving players some difficult words to guess. Unfortunately for those who don't enjoy these types of Wordles, today's answer has continued to follow that trend. It's another difficult answer, and that means that players everywhere will need a little nudge in the right direction. Luckily, most players should at least know this particular word, which should give them an edge when attempting to guess what it is.

