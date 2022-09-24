New technology center coming to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah.

Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said in a press release. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.

“Oklahoma and the city of Tahlequah have really embraced technology and recognize what that can mean for creating a skilled population in the region. Between the local talent, students graduating from the career tech center programs and NSU, we feel as though we have a community and talent pool that recognize the career path and opportunity within the tech field,” said Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus.

When addressing why Provalus chose Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Provalus Vice President of Facilities, Will Ruzic said, “Tahlequah stood out because of the people. When we experienced just how strong the partnership is between all of the entities here, we just knew this would be a community we could call home. Our business is about collaboration and partnership and innovation. All of the attributes that make our business successful are present here. We’re looking forward to partnering with the people of Tahlequah to influence revitalization in this community.”

Provalus is elevating under-employed individuals by providing technology, business and support positions to undiscovered talent in the U.S. By up-skilling local American talent, Provalus is able to provide Fortune-listed companies with the dependable, quality, and practical services they need.

It specializes in professional services including Business Process Optimization, Infrastructure Operations (HD, IAM, NOC, SOC) and Application & ITO Support.

