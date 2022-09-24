Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Riverton honors Hometown Hero
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Elko Daily Free Press
Commentary: Local veterans advocate voting for Cortez Masto
I served in Vietnam and I’m a Veterans Advocate, and I’m voting for Catherine Cortez Masto. For 10 long years, the men and women of Northern Nevada who served in our military fought, waited, and held out hope for a National Veterans Cemetery to be built here in our state. The closest national Veterans Cemetery was hundreds of miles away, making it pretty much inaccessible to us in Elko. We approached many elected officials, Democrat and Republican, at the state level and even at the federal level, and many of them supported our efforts, but none of them pulled through for us. We were starting to think it was just a pipe dream – until Catherine Cortez Masto stepped in.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko Daily wins 7 first-place press awards
The Elko Daily Free Press took home seven first-place awards Saturday from the Nevada Press Foundation’s 2022 Awards of Excellence in Las Vegas. Sports editor Anthony Mori won two awards, including first place in sports feature writing for his article on the Elko Indians basketball team. “This was a well thought-out and written story,” said a contest judge. “I especially like how they did a short feature on each of the players and how they grew into the great team they are today.”
Elko Daily Free Press
Kade Michale Lesbo
The most precious, witty, and loved son passed unexpectedly into the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2022. Kade was born on May 22, 2006, to Mike and Louri Lesbo at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko, Nevada. From an early age, it became apparent that Kade would grow to be an exceptional young man with his beautiful blue eyes. His passion in life was working on and riding dirt bikes with his dad and friends. Kade spent countless hours in the shop rebuilding anything with an engine and sometimes would be up all night with his golden retriever, Liv, right by his side. He loved the outdoors and took advantage of every opportunity to go on hunting and fishing trips with his dad, brother, and uncles. Kade loved spending time with his dad building the family’s dream home. His brother, Kason, and he spent many hours playing sports and just enjoying life together. In the Elko community, Kade was well known for his witty personality and excellence in baseball, especially pitching.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
Ryndon VFD prevents spread of fire
ELKO — Ryndon volunteer firefighters on Monday extinguished a vehicle fire off Interstate 80 that started to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District said the quick actions of Ryndon VFD and Station 21 prevented the vehicle fire from extending into the wildland and threatening homes. “Great job...
Elko Daily Free Press
September STARS recipients announced
ELKO — Karleighn Goodale and Charles Pratt were selected as the Elko County School District’s September Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients. Goodale is a Librarian/ Media Specialist at Carlin Combined School. Goodale was nominated by Brande Johnson, a fellow teacher at Carlin Combined School. Johnson...
Elko Daily Free Press
Marriage Licenses
——— Thomas Morgan Patton, 51, and Ericia Cook, 51, both of Elko. Duston Michael Bailey, 24, of Shelton, Washington, and Danielle Jade Young, 22, of Elko. Kalob Dylan Tracy, 25, and Gabriel Patricia Wilkerson, 25, both of Carlin. ——— Jesus Javier Cabrera Jr., 32, of Elko and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mental health panel seeks solutions to rural care issues
LAMOILLE – What can communities do to address the mental health crisis in rural Nevada?. That was the topic of discussion at the Ruby Mountain Health Summit hosted by MedX AirOne at Ruby 360 Lodge. The six-member panel, community leaders, and behavioral health workers discussed the need for front- and back-end services for individuals facing a mental health crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Shots fired into Elko businesses
ELKO — The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses. The crimes occurred the evening of Monday, Sept. 26, between the hours of approximately 7:30 and 11 p.m. Surveillance video from two of the incidents...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko girls pummel Dayton, Fernley 7-0
ELKO — In its league-opening home stand, the Elko girls soccer team had little trouble with Dayton or Fernley — rattling off a 7-0 victory against each squad. On Friday, six players scored for the Lady Indians. Senior Peyton Jacaway was the only Elko player who notched multiple...
Elko Daily Free Press
Geologist assessing gold reserves of Elko County property
Thunder Energies Corp. has announced the engagement of Lane A. Griffin, a professional geologist, to assess the reserves of gold and other valuable minerals present at Thunder Energies' Kinsley Mine property in Elko County. The property is about 55 miles south of the Long Canyon mine. Initial exploratory work will...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Report Card: Elko test scores show slight improvement
ELKO – Elko County School District’s overall test scores for reading and math proficiency in the 2021-2022 school year show a narrow improvement from the 2020-2021 school year, although individual schools in the district show a wide range of rates, new figures released by the Nevada Department of Education show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko boys open league with blowout wins
FERNLEY — Some lower-level competition and a fuller complement of players was just what the Elko boys soccer team needed after a 4-9 start to the season. In their Division 3A North-East league openers, the Indians mowed down both Dayton and Fernley in shutout fashion by lopsided margins and ended a seven-game skid.
Elko Daily Free Press
Mental health issues increase at jail
ELKO – Mental health issues are common in any jail, but their frequency and severity have been getting much worse than normal in Elko County. “As of this year so far we’ve had 10 suicide [attempts],” including two this month, Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza told county commissioners on Sept. 21. There have also been five injuries to jail staff from attacks by inmates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko District Court
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillAug. 16Caden Lynn McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 38 to 96 months in prison, was placed on probation for four years and was ordered to pay $5,595.70 restitution to the victims.
Elko Daily Free Press
Man accused of lewdness with child
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Saturday evening on a charge of lewdness with a child. Deputies were called to a “possible sexual assault” at a residence on Licht Parkway. They determined that Carl S. Bonner, 33, was accused of being in a bedroom with a female relative younger than 10 and telling her to “show me your private parts.”
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians overwhelm Bucks
ELKO — As has been the case for about four games, the Elko football team started slowly Friday night in its final home game of the season. However, on senior night, the Indians — as they have during the span — gradually suffocated their opponent, pulling away for a 46-7 victory over Lowry.
2news.com
Police in Elko looking for suspect(s) in alleged shots fired incident
The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses. The crimes occurred the evening of Monday, September 26, between the hours of approximately 7:30 pm and 11:00 pm. Surveillance video from two of the incidents shows a...
Elko Daily Free Press
Ryndon man jailed in shooting incident
ELKO – A Ryndon man was arrested on charges of beating his mother, threatening to kill his wife and shooting holes through the roof of his pickup late Friday night. Deputies were called to the residence on Jacinto Drive on a report of a domestic dispute with gunshots fired. They found Jordan V. O’Dell, 27, standing outside the residence with two women and four children inside.
Comments / 0