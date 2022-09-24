Read full article on original website
Watch ‘The Voice’ Four-Chair Turn That Coaches Call a Never-Before-Heard Version of a Billie Eilish Song
Andrew Igbokidi hadn’t sung more than three notes before Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello turned their chairs to try to land the 22-year-old Nigerian singer from Hot Springs, Arkansas, on their team for season 22 of The Voice. They were quickly followed by Blake Shelton, who probably didn’t even...
Look: Christie Brinkley Shares Throwback to Momentous SI Swimsuit Photoshoot With Her Daughters
SI Swimsuit Model Christie Brinkley shared the sweetest post to celebrate her two girls on National Daughters Day on Sunday, Sept. 25. She threw it back to when she, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook posed together for SI Swimsuit in 2017. "I have two daughters, so I feel double...
'Stranger Things' Actor Caleb McLaughlin Opens Up About the Racism He's Faced From the Fandom
Caleb McLaughlin is opening up about the racism and bigotry he's experienced since Netflix's Stranger Things first blew up. McLaughlin, 20, discussed the topic at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention over the weekend while looking back at his first ever Comic Con experience, which he says was plagued with racism.
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Adorable Kiss on the Cheek With Boyfriend
Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are the cutest couple!. The 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off an adorable snap of the pair during a dinner date on Saturday evening. Brown posted a boomerang picture that shows her placing her hand on Bongiovi's face as she...
Hugh Jackman Answers Fans' Questions About 'Deadpool 3,' Sort Of
Marvel fans everywhere were ecstatic to learn that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, teaming up with Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds revealed the news with a cheeky video, also sharing that Deadpool 3 will be released in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024. In a new...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Has the Sweetest Reaction to Selma Blair's 'DWTS' Performance
Sarah Michelle Gellar was emotional after watching Selma Blair's performance on Dancing With the Stars. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress was seen sitting in the audience of last night's episode, supporting Blair during her outstanding performance on Elvis Night. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, got the crowd animated...
Marvel Star's Impressive Comeback on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' Leaves Fans in Awe
Celebrity Jeopardy hit primetime television on Sunday evening, and one actor, in particular, wowed fans with a turn of events that no one saw coming!. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu appeared on the premiere episode and stunned even himself with his impressive solve!. Andy...
Noah Cyrus Recalls the Advice Billy Ray Cyrus Gave Her While She Was Struggling With Addiction
Noah Cyrus recently opened up about struggling with addiction and how her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was there for her while she committed to recovery. The singer sat down with Kelly Clarkson during her talk show Monday, recalling the advice her father gave her back in 2020 while she was fighting a Xanax addiction.
'Interview With the Vampire' Finds New Life in Upcoming AMC Series—Here’s What We Know
In 1994, Interview with the Vampire showcased the budding career of Brad Pitt and a surprisingly chilling performance from Tom Cruise. Now, the 1976 Anne Rice novel will be brought to life in the form of a new AMC series. Featuring Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson as Louis and Sam Reid as Lestat, the vampire series will be arriving just in time for spooky season.
Nicole Scherzinger Gushes Over ‘Finding Her Voice’ & ‘Doing Her Own Thing’ For First Album In 8 Yrs.
Nicole Scherzinger has released singles and features over the years, as she pursued a musical theater career and continued her judging stint on The Masked Singer. However, she’s getting ready to return to the stage and perform her first album in 8 years. “It’s been many years since I’ve sat down and really hunkered down and worked on an album, and it’s just awesome to be creating my own sound right now. A sound that people have not heard from me,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I’m just really inspired.”
'Werewolf By Night' Is Coming! Cast, Trailer, How to Watch Marvel Studios' Spooky Special and More
Just in time for Halloween, Marvel Studios is releasing Werewolf by Night on Disney+. The TV special, premiering on Oct. 7, is the first of its kind for the studio. It's also Marvel's first attempt to bring some of its horror-themed characters to the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under Disney's umbrella.
Cheryl Ladd Reveals Her Surprising Personal Connection to Elvis Presley Ahead of DWTS Elvis Night
Cheryl Ladd and her professional partner Louis van Amstel finished in a tie for 10th place with 21 points out of a possible 40 on the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars and will return to dance again tonight for Elvis week. The couple performed a cha cha cha...
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She Was 'Nervous' to Film 'That '90s Show' With Husband Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis is opening up about the process of filming the sequel series That '90s Show with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher, whom she initially met on set of the hit sitcom That '70s Show over 20 years ago. "It was weird to shoot together, though, I will tell you," the...
The Real Reason Why Daniella Karagach Isn't on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight
For the second time this season—and it is only the second week of live shows, Dancing with the Stars has been hit with COVID, but this time it is one of the professional dancers. Daniella Karagach tested positive overnight for COVID. She is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining, but,...
Zac Efron brings back-home cheer to his Vietnam buds in 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'
There’ve been a lot of movies about the war in Vietnam, and some of them have rightfully become classics: Apocalypse Now, Full Metal Jacket, Born on the Fourth of July, Casualties of War, The Deer Hunter, Platoon. They all plumbed the intense human drama, the moral and ethical complications and the horrific realities of a prolonged conflict that cost nearly 60,000 American lives, plus with more than 3 million civilians and soldiers in North and South Vietnam.
Alan Rickman's Journals Reveal Why He Continued to Play Snape in 'Harry Potter' Amid Health Issues
The late Alan Rickman, who passed away in January of 2016, had many iconic roles, but his biggest is arguably Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series. The character was intense and dark, but he had a rich character arc that led him to becoming a favorite for many fans.
Former Co-Stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Deliver Iconic Nod to ‘Halloweentown’
Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are more than just friends and former Halloweentown co-stars; they're a couple!. The two are also pretty popular on TikTok, where Brown is known for sharing a lot of Halloweentown love, spilling behind-the-scenes secrets and putting her own twist on viral trends. Most recently,...
Gwyneth Paltrow Morphs Into a 'Golden Goddess' in 50th Birthday Photoshoot
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated a milestone birthday on Sept. 27. In honor of her 50th birthday, the actress, in collaboration with her company Goop, painted herself gold (literally) for a celebratory photoshoot. The photos, simple, elegant and captured by photographer Andrew Yee, depict Paltrow with half of her nude body painted...
‘Star Wars’ to Use A.I. In Place of Original Cast Member
One of the most menacing parts of the Star Wars villain Darth Vader is his deep voice, thanks to his voice actor, James Earl Jones. The 91-year-old actor has voiced Vader for almost half a century in many different projects, but recently, he decided to step back from the role.
