Weight Loss

Bryce Dallas Howard
Colin Trevorrow
Parade

Hugh Jackman Answers Fans' Questions About 'Deadpool 3,' Sort Of

Marvel fans everywhere were ecstatic to learn that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, teaming up with Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds revealed the news with a cheeky video, also sharing that Deadpool 3 will be released in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024. In a new...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dallas#Overweight And Obesity
HollywoodLife

Nicole Scherzinger Gushes Over ‘Finding Her Voice’ & ‘Doing Her Own Thing’ For First Album In 8 Yrs.

Nicole Scherzinger has released singles and features over the years, as she pursued a musical theater career and continued her judging stint on The Masked Singer. However, she’s getting ready to return to the stage and perform her first album in 8 years. “It’s been many years since I’ve sat down and really hunkered down and worked on an album, and it’s just awesome to be creating my own sound right now. A sound that people have not heard from me,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I’m just really inspired.”
MUSIC
Parade

Zac Efron brings back-home cheer to his Vietnam buds in 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'

There’ve been a lot of movies about the war in Vietnam, and some of them have rightfully become classics: Apocalypse Now, Full Metal Jacket, Born on the Fourth of July, Casualties of War, The Deer Hunter, Platoon. They all plumbed the intense human drama, the moral and ethical complications and the horrific realities of a prolonged conflict that cost nearly 60,000 American lives, plus with more than 3 million civilians and soldiers in North and South Vietnam.
MOVIES
Parade

‘Star Wars’ to Use A.I. In Place of Original Cast Member

One of the most menacing parts of the Star Wars villain Darth Vader is his deep voice, thanks to his voice actor, James Earl Jones. The 91-year-old actor has voiced Vader for almost half a century in many different projects, but recently, he decided to step back from the role.
MOVIES
Parade

Parade

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

