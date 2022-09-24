ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game recap: Middle Tennessee State surprises Miami Hurricanes in 45-31 shootout win

By Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

Last week, Miami couldn't muster enough offense to get past Texas A&M. This week, it was not enough defense.

The Hurricanes (2-2) took it on the chin at home, losing 45-31 to Middle Tennessee State in a non-conference matchup Saturday. Blue Raiders quarterback Chase Cunningham threw for three touchdowns and 408 yards in the win.

Tyler Van Dyke was largely ineffective for the 'Canes at QB, throwing two picks and just one touchdown and was replaced by backup Jake Garcia. But it was the lack of defense that doomed Miami, as the Hurricanes couldn't figure out how to stop Cunningham.

The dagger for MTSU (3-1) was a Cunningham-to-DJ England-Chisolm 98-yard touchdown bomb following a goal-line stand.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Game recap: Middle Tennessee State surprises Miami Hurricanes in 45-31 shootout win

NASHVILLE, TN
