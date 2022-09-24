'Trust the Process': Falcons WR Bryan Edwards Eager to Turn Page on Slow Start

Atlanta Falcons receiver Bryan Edwards entered his first season with the team with high expectations, both internal and external. Despite an underwhelming start, Edwards is optimistic that his fortune will change moving forward.

When the Atlanta Falcons traded a fifth-round pick to acquire Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders in May, they hoped that he could become their No. 2 receiver.

By all accounts, it was a fair assessment, as Edwards offered size (6-3, 212 pounds) and youth (23 years old) and was coming off a productive second professional season in which he posted 34 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

And yet, the early returns on Edwards have been largely disappointing.

During the first two games into his Atlanta tenure, Edwards has caught just one pass for two yards on three targets. He played nearly half (35) of the offensive snaps in Week 1, but saw his workload drop to just over a quarter (16) against the Los Angeles Rams.

At the moment, Edwards is firmly behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus in Atlanta's receivers room and has been outperformed by KhaDarel Hodge in a similar number of snaps.

Heading into a Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks , Edwards stated that while he's not satisfied with how his season has gone, he has faith that both individual and team success is on the horizon.

"We haven't had the success we wanted to have as an offense, and I haven't had the success I wanted to have as a player," Edwards said. "It's still early in the season and I'm just trying to take it one game at a time and trust the process that I'm in. I know it's going to turn around."

The Falcons have scored 26 and 27 points, respectively, through two games, but have ultimately come up just short both times. Edwards' lack of production has gone relatively unnoticed due to a similar storyline surrounding Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts , but Atlanta will need better outputs from both moving forward.

Edwards, Pitts and the rest of the Falcons' offense will look to "turn around" the season starting at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field .

