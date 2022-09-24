Joey Ferrall's family, friends end demonstrations outside TimkenSteel

PERRY TWP. − Joseph Ferrall's family and friends stood outside the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant Saturday for their last planned protest to advocate for better safety measures.

Ferrall, a 34-year-old husband and father of three boys, spent 24 days at Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center's Burn Unit before succumbing to injuries from a July 26 furnace explosion at TimkenSteel. Saturday was the 24th day of demonstrations at either the Faircrest plant or Dueber Avenue SW corporate offices.

"That's how many days Joey suffered," said Wendy Saunders, Ferrall's mother-in-law.

Team Joey and their TimkenSteel concerns

People came and went throughout Saturday and were expected to stay until 5:07 p.m. ― the time the Alliance resident died Aug. 19.

They wore "Team Joey" shirts and held signs with slogans such as "Justice for Joey" and "How do you sleep at night?" Some people honked as they drove past.

Saunders said the family has not received a response from TimkenSteel but has heard from numerous workers who are afraid for their safety. She, too, is worried for them and wants the company to do more to ensure workers won't be injured or killed on the job.

"They need to step up and start worrying about the people," she said.

Saunders and Joseph's uncle, Patrick Ferrall, said there seem to be no real consequences for the company despite its addition to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's severe violator enforcement program in June. OSHA's safety citation came after a previous fatality in December 2021.

"That kind of stuff can't happen," Ferrall said.

His sign read "TimkenSteel you failed to protect my nephew." Ferrall said no one wants to deter business but worker safety should be prioritized above profits. He recalled his nephew as a great friend to many who shared his love of sports with his boys.

"There's a lot of people out there, Joey really touched their lives," Ferrall said.

Although the last day of protests was Saturday, Ferrall said, he's also spoken to state legislators about legal options to hold companies liable for workplace safety accidents ― similar to the Westray Law in Canada. In the meantime, he hopes the demonstrations have helped raise awareness about dangerous working conditions.

"And hopefully we don't have to come back here to help another family," he said.

TimkenSteel representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. The company previously released a statement after Ferrall's death that said: "Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources. At this time, we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident."

