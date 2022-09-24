Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide victim of 2022 identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of Saturday’s homicide victim. An autopsy revealed 25-year-old Jarvis Joiner of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting at the intersection...
Central Illinois Proud
Two shootings Monday: one victim, no suspects
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no suspect yet in a shooting Monday night that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Peoria Police announced Tuesday. Peoria Police Department (PPD) dispatched officers just before 7:30 to the 1100 block of N. Orange Street for a Shot Spotter alert of 14 rounds fired. While en route, a second Shot Spotter alert came in, reporting 16 rounds fired in the 800 block of W. Russell Street.
25newsnow.com
Twin brother of Peoria’s 19th homicide victim ‘lost his other half’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man says he’ll never be the same again after his twin brother became Peoria’s 19th homicide victim this weekend. Xaveria Joiner says he lost his other half, his twin brother Jarvis Joiner. “It’s like half of my heart and it’s so...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for driving while high, causing traffic death
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman. Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted on 10 charges for alleged involvement in deadly crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on 10 charges after being accused of killing a woman while driving under the influence of drugs last September. Court records show 32-year-old Darien Davis is accused of having multiple drugs in his system, including cocaine, when he crashed on N. Sterling Avenue in Peoria. He was previously indicted on similar charges in December 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City/County Health Department to hold 9 Cure Violence workshops
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program designed to reduce violence in hotspot areas may soon be implemented in Peoria and leaders are looking for the community’s input. In 2022, ShotSpotter alerts, shooting incidents, and homicides are all down in Peoria compared to 2021. 20222021. ShotSpotter Alerts: 877ShotSpotter...
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Peoria Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert near Main St. and Garfield Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. An officer on scene said one person was shot and sent to the hospital with injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian killed in deadly crash Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Bloomington Saturday night. Bloomington Police responded to a crash on Center Street and Mulberry Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. They learned that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Shooting Monday night sends one to the hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of N. Orange and W. Russell Monday night on a pair of ShotSpotter alerts…indicating 30 rounds were fired. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says when officers arrived just before 7:30 p.m., they were told an adult male victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
1470 WMBD
Social media photos show bystanders helping in arrest in South Pekin
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. – Some bystanders are getting credited with an assist in the arrest of a man who allegedly led a Tazewell County sheriffs deputy on a chase Monday — a man who ended up being wanted on some very serious charges. A Facebook post has gone...
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
1470 WMBD
Woman found guilty but mentally ill on Woodford County murder charge
EUREKA, Ill. – A Washburn woman was found guilty but mentally ill by a Woodford County jury on a charge of First Degree Murder. Court records indicate Maya Nodine, 19, will be sentenced December 8th after last week’s conviction. The conviction comes after Nodine swerved her car intentionally...
No serious charges filed for driver who struck child with a vehicle
Only a minor citation has been given to the Galesburg resident who hit a child with their car near a bus stop last week. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says the driver was issued a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. After reviewing incident...
1470 WMBD
Man found guilty of Aggravated DUI connected to fatal UTV crash
EUREKA, Ill. – A Woodford County jury took about an hour to find a Spring Bay man guilty Friday of several charges in a vehicle crash that claimed the life of an East Peoria man. Court records indicate Kenneth Brinkley, 26, was convicted on charges of Aggravated Driving Under...
25newsnow.com
Fairbury Police/Prairie Central School District release more information about Saturday night incident
FAIRBURY (25 News Now) -- The Fairbury Police Department says a suspect has been identified and arrangements are being made to arrest them after a false 911 call was made Saturday night about Prairie Central High School’s homecoming event. Fairbury Police say they were called to the High School...
25newsnow.com
Wanted man arrested by Peoria Police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man with four warrants out for his arrest in two different Illinois counties was tracked down by Peoria Police and taken into custody this weekend. Saturday, members of the Special Investigations Division conducted surveillance leading to the whereabouts of a wanted individual. Joshua Alexander-Perry, 25, was wanted in connection with alleged possession of a firearm and making threats to a victim earlier in the day.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages Morton garage
MORTON, Ill. – A garage was reported damaged in a fire Monday afternoon in Morton. Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly says the blaze broke out near Delwood and Fourth Streets. The fire was contained to the garage, but Kelly tells 25 News occupants of one home may be displaced.
25newsnow.com
One transported to hospital after Monday night shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that around 7:27 p.m. officers were dispatched first to the 1100 block of North Orange Road for a 14-round ShotSpotter alert. After that, a 16-round ShotSpotter alert was recorded in the 800 block of West Russell.
Central Illinois Proud
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 25-year-old wanted man who they said attempted to run away from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night. According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Joshua L. Alexander-Perry was arrested on multiple charges and had four active warrants. Three of those warrants came out of Peoria County, totaling $22,000 while a fourth no bond warrant for armed violence came out of DuPage County.
