PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man with four warrants out for his arrest in two different Illinois counties was tracked down by Peoria Police and taken into custody this weekend. Saturday, members of the Special Investigations Division conducted surveillance leading to the whereabouts of a wanted individual. Joshua Alexander-Perry, 25, was wanted in connection with alleged possession of a firearm and making threats to a victim earlier in the day.

PEORIA COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO