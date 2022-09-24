ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s 19th homicide victim of 2022 identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of Saturday’s homicide victim. An autopsy revealed 25-year-old Jarvis Joiner of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting at the intersection...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two shootings Monday: one victim, no suspects

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no suspect yet in a shooting Monday night that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Peoria Police announced Tuesday. Peoria Police Department (PPD) dispatched officers just before 7:30 to the 1100 block of N. Orange Street for a Shot Spotter alert of 14 rounds fired. While en route, a second Shot Spotter alert came in, reporting 16 rounds fired in the 800 block of W. Russell Street.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for driving while high, causing traffic death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman. Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted on 10 charges for alleged involvement in deadly crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on 10 charges after being accused of killing a woman while driving under the influence of drugs last September. Court records show 32-year-old Darien Davis is accused of having multiple drugs in his system, including cocaine, when he crashed on N. Sterling Avenue in Peoria. He was previously indicted on similar charges in December 2021.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria City/County Health Department to hold 9 Cure Violence workshops

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program designed to reduce violence in hotspot areas may soon be implemented in Peoria and leaders are looking for the community’s input. In 2022, ShotSpotter alerts, shooting incidents, and homicides are all down in Peoria compared to 2021. 20222021. ShotSpotter Alerts: 877ShotSpotter...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person shot in Peoria Monday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert near Main St. and Garfield Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. An officer on scene said one person was shot and sent to the hospital with injuries.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pedestrian killed in deadly crash Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Bloomington Saturday night. Bloomington Police responded to a crash on Center Street and Mulberry Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. They learned that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Shooting Monday night sends one to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of N. Orange and W. Russell Monday night on a pair of ShotSpotter alerts…indicating 30 rounds were fired. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says when officers arrived just before 7:30 p.m., they were told an adult male victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man found guilty of Aggravated DUI connected to fatal UTV crash

EUREKA, Ill. – A Woodford County jury took about an hour to find a Spring Bay man guilty Friday of several charges in a vehicle crash that claimed the life of an East Peoria man. Court records indicate Kenneth Brinkley, 26, was convicted on charges of Aggravated Driving Under...
SPRING BAY, IL
25newsnow.com

Wanted man arrested by Peoria Police

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man with four warrants out for his arrest in two different Illinois counties was tracked down by Peoria Police and taken into custody this weekend. Saturday, members of the Special Investigations Division conducted surveillance leading to the whereabouts of a wanted individual. Joshua Alexander-Perry, 25, was wanted in connection with alleged possession of a firearm and making threats to a victim earlier in the day.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages Morton garage

MORTON, Ill. – A garage was reported damaged in a fire Monday afternoon in Morton. Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly says the blaze broke out near Delwood and Fourth Streets. The fire was contained to the garage, but Kelly tells 25 News occupants of one home may be displaced.
MORTON, IL
25newsnow.com

One transported to hospital after Monday night shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that around 7:27 p.m. officers were dispatched first to the 1100 block of North Orange Road for a 14-round ShotSpotter alert. After that, a 16-round ShotSpotter alert was recorded in the 800 block of West Russell.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Wanted man arrested during traffic stop in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 25-year-old wanted man who they said attempted to run away from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night. According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Joshua L. Alexander-Perry was arrested on multiple charges and had four active warrants. Three of those warrants came out of Peoria County, totaling $22,000 while a fourth no bond warrant for armed violence came out of DuPage County.
PEORIA, IL

