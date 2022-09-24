Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Zane State & OUZ Host 2022 Fall Fest
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Fall is in the air and it made for the perfect day for Zane State College and Ohio University Zanesville’s 2022 Fall Fest. Students, employees, and even prospective students were in attendance at the Zane State Campus Green Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. There...
WHIZ
Joel A. Foster
Joel A. Foster, 38 of Zanesville, died 3:40 AM, Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a two and one half year illness. He was born Monday, March 5, 1984, in Zanesville, the son Jim and Audrey (Brieno) Foster. Joel served his county as a member of...
WHIZ
Jaylin J. Ware
Jaylin Jeffery Ware, 27, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. Jaylin was born December 10, 1994 in Denver, Colorado, son of Todd E. and Gayla D. (Moorehead) Ware. Jaylin was welcomed into Heaven by his cousin, Joel Martin; uncles, Otis Moses, Gaylen Ware and Ronnie Tabler; and his beloved grandma, Shirley (Tabler) Ware.
WHIZ
Spectrum holding hiring event in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Spectrum will be holding a hiring event Wednesday, September 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at its call center on Northpointe Drive in Zanesville. The company is looking to hire 50 Customer Service Billing Representatives. They are responsible for resolving customer billing inquiries and account issues, adjusting services as requested, and upholding positive customer relationships .
614now.com
One of the largest pumpkin festivals in the entire world returns to Central Ohio next month
Do you feel that? It’s not just the tinge of cold in the air that comes with the changing of the seasons, it’s excitement, because the Circleville Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. The annual event, which has taken place since 1903, will be held this year...
WHIZ
Victoria L. Hall
Victoria Leigh Hall, an ambassador of Jesus Christ, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born June 29, 1955, in East Chicago, IL to the late James “Jim” and Marilyn Denning McCarty. She was a graduate of Zanesville High School. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital as a dietary aide and physical therapist assistant. Victoria loved to cook and bake, enjoyed entertaining family and friends, gardening and loved her animals.
WHIZ
Novella Ruthie Butts
Novella (Ruthie) Brown Butts, 89 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, September 23, 2022. Ruthie was born on November 14, 1932 in Rochester, KY and was the daughter of late Elias Hammers and Lucy Francis Brown Hughes. Ruthie retired in 1996 from Diebold Inc. She was...
WHIZ
Muskingum University Opens New Health and Wellness Complex
NEW CONCORD, OH- Earlier this month Muskingum University announced the grand opening of their new Henry D. Bullock Heath and Wellness Complex. “W needed an indoor field house for our athletic teams and for recreation. We needed an upgrade to our stadium, but we also needed clinical space for our health sciences programs,” said Susan Hasseler, Muskingum University President.
WHIZ
Blanche L. Hill
Blanche L. Hill, 86, of Zanesville, Ohio, gained eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Blanche was born January 17, 1936 in Cutler, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry E. and Haley Marie (Harris) Lucas. In addition to her parents, Blanche is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Hill, whom she married February 4, 1956; and siblings, Charles “Bob”, Geneva “Jenny” McCuen, Harry E. “Joe”, James “Archie”, Maxine Dansby and Martha Lucas.
WHIZ
Y-Bridge Brewing Company to Host Fundraiser for A Special Wish Recipient
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Y-Bridge Brewing is hosting a very special event this weekend in support of a special wish!. Plenty of fun is planned for Saturday to help Zanesville’s own Alicia Williams’ wish to go to Disney World come true. Anyone is welcome to come out this...
WHIZ
Patrick “Pat” Alan Connar
Patrick “Pat” Alan Connar, 66, passed peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 24, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Zanesville to the late Thomas “Bill” William Connar and Phyllis (Lovell) Connar LaPlante. Anyone who knew Pat regarded him as a wonderful, gentle, kind-hearted man.
WHIZ
Jo Ann Cox
JoAnn Hayes Cox, daughter of the late Paul Morris and Gertrude Stewart Hayes, born March 1, 1932 at Salem, West Virginia. She was a graduate of the class of 1949 of Lash High School and she was a graduate of Meredith Business College, previously working as a bookkeeper at the downtown Sears store, and at the Credit bureau.
WHIZ
Celebration of life to be held for Paul Culver Jr.
SOMERSET, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held for one of the greatest coaches in Ohio high school football history. Saturday October 1 all are welcome to Holy Trinity School to remember former Sheridan coach Paul Culver Jr. The celebration of life will run from 6-10 pm. There will be food, drinks, music, and a 50-50 raffle and silent auction to support “The Legacy of the Generals Scholarship.”
WHIZ
Health Department Receives National Accreditation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Health Department takes pride in overseeing many aspects of public safety and well being and recently has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. Muskingum County Health Department Health Commissioner Corey Hamilton and Accreditation Coordinator Ann Hollingsworth spoke about the accreditation process and the efforts made to earn it.
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
WLWT 5
Ohio zoo mourns loss of 19-year-old bison, Clover
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo is mourning the loss of their bison, Clover. The zoo said Clover died Saturday after he was humanely euthanized due to her deteriorating health. Clover was 19 years old. The zoo said the average life expectancy for American bison is 15 years old.
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police mourn the death of its K-9 dog Conor
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department says it is “with heavy hearts” to report the death of its K-9 dog Conor. Conor died on September 22.
WHIZ
Dwight E. Bonner
Dwight E. Bonner, 92 of Heath, OH passed away peacefully on September 26, 2022 at his home in Heath. Dwight was born on September 30, 1929 in Red Creek, West Virginia. He is the son of the late Gordon and Lectie (Pennington) Bonner. Dwight worked for many years as an Electrical Motor Manufacturer with the Rockwell International Corporation. He attended Duncan Fall Baptist Church he was member of the American Legion and he served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army.
WHIZ
Barbershop Quartet Concert at Secrest Auditorium
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Secrest Auditorium is the best location in Zanesville for a wide variety of different types of entertainment from Musicals to Band Concerts, Secrest Auditorium has it all. Sunday the Zanesville Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society held their annual show. Lead singer of the Barbershop Quartet Josh...
WHIZ
Heroes Landing Hosts Golf Classic
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH- Heroes Landing, hosted their annual Golf Classic, which benefits their Children’s Justice Center and the mission of empowering child abuse survivors. 27 teams of four, or over 100 golfers teed off out at the Zanesville Country Club. 100 percent of the profits from the outing will...
