Dwight E. Bonner, 92 of Heath, OH passed away peacefully on September 26, 2022 at his home in Heath. Dwight was born on September 30, 1929 in Red Creek, West Virginia. He is the son of the late Gordon and Lectie (Pennington) Bonner. Dwight worked for many years as an Electrical Motor Manufacturer with the Rockwell International Corporation. He attended Duncan Fall Baptist Church he was member of the American Legion and he served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army.

HEATH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO